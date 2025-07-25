Lesotho sends duo to inaugural   African Schools Games 

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) has only sent two athletes to the 2025 Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) African Schools Games.

The inaugural games are scheduled from 26 July to 6 August 2025 in Algeria across the cities of Constantine, Annaba, Setif, and Skikda.

Young athletes from 51 African countries are expected to compete in 21 different sporting codes, including athletics, basketball, handball, volleyball, football, judo, boxing, badminton, cycling, taekwondo, and both lawn and table tennis, among others.

However, Lesotho will only participate in boxing and will be represented by Sentsane Mokhele (48kg Female) and Mvokele Snyman (57kg Male).

Speaking at the team’s send-off ceremony this week, LNOC President Letsatsi Ntsibolane said the trip to Algeria was mainly funded by ANOCA.

He explained that ANOCA had encouraged all member countries to send at least two athletes, though wealthier nations were able to send bigger teams.

“This being the first edition of the games, and with limited financial resources, Lesotho had to rely solely on ANOCA’s support which, unfortunately, was still not enough to cover all of the team’s needs,” Ntsibolane said.

The announcement to host the games came at short notice, leaving many countries, including Lesotho, without adequate time to budget and prepare, he said.

As a result, the team is travelling without key support staff such as a doctor, physiotherapist, and safety officer.

“We received financial assistance from ANOCA to ensure that every country takes part with at least two athletes and due to resource limitations, we couldn’t include essential support personnel.”

Ntsibolane commended ANOCA for introducing school sports, noting that schools are a fertile ground for future sports stars.

“For a long time, we have neglected the most effective places to invest in sports development, being in schools. This initiative aligns perfectly with the LNOC’s 10-year strategic plan, which prioritises school sport for talent identification.”

The team’s coach, Daemane Lengola, expressed confidence that his athletes will return home with medals.

“The two boxers are in good shape and we are confident that they will bring home victory,” he said.

Snyman is fresh off a silver-medal performance at the 2025 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Games held in Windhoek, Namibia, from 4 to 13 July and is now expected to upgrade that performance to a gold medal.

On the other hand, Mokhele was ineligible for the AUSC Games last year because she was only 16 at the time, while the minimum required age was 17.

The team will be led by ‘Mabokang Mdandalaza as the Chef de Mission, who will also have to double as the safeguarding officer.