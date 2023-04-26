Lesotho risks losing championship hosting rights

Leemisa Thuseho

LESOTHO could lose rights to host the 2023 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Club Championships and the association’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The two events were set to be held in Lesotho for the first time in December this year on dates yet to be announced.

However, Lesotho is likely to be stripped of the rights to host them due to the instability that has rocked the local governing body, the Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA).

The association was rocked by a mass exodus of officials last month following the resignation of five members including the president, Lehlohonolo Ncheke.

Vice president (administration), Masoli Khoanyane, vice president (finance), ‘Mathato Machela, vice secretary general, Nteboheng Ramots’ekhoane, and a member, Kananelo Hanyane, also stepped down. The officials said they were leaving for personal reasons.

The CAVB Zone VI this week wrote a letter to LVA secretary general, Sebolelo Ntlhokoe, expressing its worry over Lesotho’s capability to host the two events under the prevailing situation in local volleyball.

The zonal body gave Lesotho up to the end of this week to pronounce its preparedness in hosting the events.

CAVB Zone VI warned that they could be moved to another country if it is not convinced with Lesotho’s response.

“The Zonal Executive has been following events in Lesotho on social media and it is saddened by what is happening,” CAVB Zone VI said in the letter to Ntlhokoe.

“We write to formally request formal communication from you regarding the status of LVA. We are concerned about the ability and or capability of LVA to prepare and successfully host the two events given the reported prevailing circumstances.

“The Zone is considering the possibility of moving the games and AGM from Lesotho if we do not hear from you,” the letter said.

The Zone said it was also concerned that there had never been formal communication from LVA on the resignation of the five members.

On her part, Ntlhokoe confirmed receiving the letter but said she was not ready to comment.

“As for now I am not in a position to comment,” Ntlhokoe told the Lesotho Times this week.

“I will only have something to say after those who have the authority (executive) to take decisions have done so,” he said.