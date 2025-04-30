Lesotho looks to boost tourism after WTM participation

Moroke Sekoboto

LESOTHO’s participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2025 exhibition has yielded valuable insights into the global perception of the Mountain Kingdom as a tourism destination, while also highlighting urgent areas for improvement in its tourism promotion efforts.

The exhibition was held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 9 to 11 April 2025.

WTM Africa 2025, the largest in the event’s 11-year history, brought together 742 exhibitors from 96 countries.

Lesotho’s delegation, comprising representatives from 11 tourism sectors, showcased the nation’s renowned attractions, including Katse Dam, Sani Top, Thaba Bosiu, and AfriSki Resort.

According to a study commissioned by the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC), the exhibition provided an effective platform for raising awareness about Lesotho’s tourism offerings. All ten Lesotho exhibitors surveyed reported that the event met their expectations, helping them forge business partnerships and gather vital market intelligence.

Survey findings revealed that 100 percent of respondents were aware of Lesotho, with television and travel exhibitions cited as the main sources of information.

“Lesotho’s landscapes, peaceful environment, and rich culture continue to leave a lasting impression on travellers,” the report stated.

Despite the positive reception, the study also revealed major hurdles that could hinder growth. A significant number of respondents cited the lack of easily accessible tourism information, expensive visa fees, the absence of visa-on-arrival facilities, and unexpected costs at service desks as major deterrents.

“Insufficient information about tourism products and activities in Lesotho was a common challenge mentioned by visitors and tour operators alike.”

Other concerns included a lack of online visa application facilities and high accommodation costs at some local establishments.

The duration of stay among visitors was also highlighted as an area needing improvement. Most travellers typically stayed for only two or three nights, and fewer extended their visit beyond that.

“Longer stays lead to higher tourist spending and wider economic benefits, and it is vital that Lesotho encourages extended visits.”

On the business side, Lesotho’s exhibitors at WTM Africa expressed optimism about the impact of their participation. They said they “learned a lot” about international tourism trends and “established valuable business partnerships and potential client relationships”.

The report also stated that, while exhibitors praised their overall experience, with 60 percent describing it as “excellent” and 40 percent as “very good”, improvements were necessary for future exhibitions. Suggestions included more structured stands, more comprehensive pre-event training, and clearer communication of Lesotho’s overall tourism brand message.

They also emphasized the need for increased visibility on social media platforms, more culturally immersive booth designs featuring traditional Basotho elements, and better coordination between the government and private sector ahead of future trade shows.

“Our participation at WTM Africa showed that the world is curious about Lesotho, but we need to work harder to make it easier for visitors to reach us and to know what we offer,” said one participant.

The LTDC report made clear that sustainable marketing strategies must be developed to promote Lesotho more effectively on the global stage.

“We must move away from traditional printed brochures and embrace technology to tell the Lesotho story to the world,” the report urged.

“Lesotho has the landscapes, the culture, and the peace that the modern traveller seeks. Now, we must ensure that the world knows how to find us, and how easy it is to experience all that Lesotho has to offer.”