Lesotho hosts crucial summit on intellectual property 

Seithati Motšoeneng

THE Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), is hosting a three-day seminar on the Madrid System and the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

The seminar, which brings together a diverse group of stakeholders including ministry officials and entrepreneurs, started yesterday and will run until Friday in Maseru.

Among the guests are Director of the Madrid Legal Division Debbie Roenning; WIPO representative Nyalleng Pii; representatives of the Austrian Patent Office (APO), Michael Moschinger and Monika Bukovnik; and Odireleng Keipopele from the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO).

This marks the first in-person Madrid intellectual property seminar to be held in Lesotho, as previous activities have been conducted virtually.

While both the Madrid System and the PCT are international frameworks for protecting intellectual property, they serve different purposes. The Madrid System facilitates international trademark registration, whereas the PCT streamlines the process of securing patent protection globally.

The seminar focuses on enhancing understanding and awareness of these international trademark and patent systems among participants from various sectors in Lesotho and across Africa.

In his opening remarks, the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Lira Ralebese, highlighted the objectives of the seminar: to equip participants with practical knowledge on leveraging the Madrid and PCT systems, and to strengthen collaboration among national intellectual property offices, innovators, and practitioners.

“The Madrid and PCT systems offer significant benefits by simplifying procedures and reducing the cost of international trademark and patent protection,” Dr Ralebese said.

“The Madrid System allows businesses to register trademarks in multiple countries through a single application filed with WIPO. This means applicants can protect their trademarks in several markets using one application, one set of fees, and one language, significantly reducing both costs and administrative burden.”

He also said the system also centralizes trademark portfolio management, including renewals and updates, saving time and legal costs.

“Furthermore, it enables businesses to access global markets more easily by securing trademark protection in key trading partner countries.”

Regarding the PCT, Dr Ralebese noted that it streamlines the patent application process across multiple countries, an advantage for nations like Lesotho that have limited research and development infrastructure. The system also provides up to a 90 percent reduction in WIPO fees for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) like Lesotho. Additionally, it gives local inventors and researchers access to global patent databases, promotes innovation, and encourages foreign companies to file patents in developing countries, fostering technology transfer and local innovation.

Deputy Attorney General, Advocate Makhele Sekati, emphasized the seminar’s role in strengthening intellectual property rights and nurturing a culture of innovation within Lesotho. He underlined the dual function of intellectual property: protecting investors’ rights and stimulating economic growth through increased investment and technological advancement. He urged participants to consider how the knowledge and tools gained from the seminar could be used to address common societal challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Ms Roenning noted that while Lesotho has long been a member of WIPO, the country’s application activity remains relatively low. She stressed the importance of trademarks in business, as they play a significant role in brand identity and market presence, making both local and international protection crucial.

She expressed hope that the seminar would stimulate greater participation from Lesotho, noting that the benefits extend beyond protection to include marketing advantages for products, an area from which Lesotho stands to gain significantly.