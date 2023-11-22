Lesotho calls for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Mohloai Mpesi

Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government has condemned what it describes as Israel’s “disproportionate bombardment” of the Gaza strip in Palestine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane, told the National Assembly this week that while Lesotho did not condone the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7 2023, it scoffed at the manner in which Israel retaliated by killing women, children and “everyone unarmed”.

“It is unacceptable…The use of heavy arms and rockets is uncalled for. The government of Lesotho appeals to Israel to stop using disproportionate force,” Mr Mpotjoane, said.

“Lesotho stance on the matter is that war should stop at once, conflicts should be resolved through negotiations. Lesotho supports the United Nations resolutions made on 26 October. Lesotho appeals to Israel to abide by these resolutions in order to resolve the problem between the two countries. Lesotho calls for an immediate ceasefire, facilitation of humanitarian aid and resumption of negotiations to find a lasting peace.”

He said Lesotho was against the war due to the good relations it has with both Israel and Palestine.

On the 7th of October 2023 Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli killing 1 400 people and abducting more than 200.

However, Israel’s retaliation has been widely condemned as disproportionate and indiscriminate.

According to a United Nations report, at least 11 240 people have been killed in Gaza as of November 13, 2023. Of those killed, 4 630 are children while 3 130 are women. The injured people are reported to be at least 27 490, including 8 663 children.

There is also massive destruction of property and infrastructure including hospitals, schools and churches in Gaza.

The United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 adopted a resolution calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

About 121 countries, including Lesotho, supported the resolution while 14 were against and 45 abstained.