LeFA awaits govt framework to allow fans at stadia

THE Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) Will only allow fans into stadia after receiving a regulatory framework from the government, secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi has said.

A Matšo Matebele face off with Nkana of Zambia in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions’ League at Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.

Mohapi said this following Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s announcement on Sunday that fans not exceeding 50 percent of venue capacity would now be allowed to attend live games that are played in outdoor venues.

In his speech, Majoro said they have relaxed regulations from where only 100 people were allowed into the stadia.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times on Monday, Mohapi said until they get a regulatory framework from the government, they would not be able to allow supporters to enter Setsoto Stadium to watch the Bantu match.

“For now, we are not in a position to say whether there will be supporters or not at the match but what I can say is before we allow any supporters into the stadia, there must be a regulatory framework from the Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sport and Recreation which states clearly who will be doing what,” Mohapi said.

“I have already asked for it and if we are lucky to get it before Wednesday (yesterday) then maybe, we can see how we approach CAF and ask for permission. We also abide by CAF rules, so we don’t want to find our self on the wrong side of the law.”

Mohapi said the country was still in a state of emergency, so they want to ensure that they act responsibly.

“There are many things that must be done for supporters to access the stadia among them compliance with Covid-19 regulations. Do we screen the fans and do we ensure that they wear masks or they just enter freely?

“When they are inside, who takes responsibility to ensure that they maintain the required physical distance? This and many other issues must be clear because we are still in a state of emergency, so it must be clear who does what and what are the penalties should people fail to abide.”

Mohapi welcomed Majoro’s Sunday statement and admitted that it was imperative for supporters to be allowed back at the stadia. He however, said it was equally important for the processes to be handled properly.

“It is very important to have supporters at the grounds, so we welcome the new developments. However, it must be clear that this should be done within the ambit of a clear frame work,” Mohapi said.