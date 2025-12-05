LEC senior staffer “forced” to resign “at gunpoint” 

Mohloai Mpesi

FORMER Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) Procurement Manager, Peo Mputsoe, has sensationally claimed that he was forced to resign at gunpoint by a senior government official at State House.

He narrates a mafia-style ordeal in which he alleges that he was told to sign a pre-drafted resignation letter on 13 November 2025 failing which he would either be killed or imprisoned.

These claims are contained in a letter authored by his legal representatives, Tšabeha and Associates, addressed to the LEC Board of Directors and dated 2 December 2025, in which he seeks reinstatement.

According to the lawyers, Mr Mputsoe was coerced by one Joseph Setšabi, who allegedly introduced himself as an advisor to Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

His lawyers say the resignation took place within the precincts of State House after Mr Setšabi picked Mr Mputsoe from LEC premises in a Toyota Fortuner bearing government registration.

Fearing for his life, Mr Mputsoe claims he had no option but to comply.

“We have been instructed to formally bring to the Board’s attention the circumstances under which our client’s purported resignation was procured, and to request appropriate remedial action in the form of either reinstatement or, alternatively, an amicable mutual separation,” the letter reads.

“Our client did not resign voluntarily, nor did he intend to terminate his employment contract with LEC. His ‘resignation’ was extracted from him under extreme duress, including explicit threats to his life and liberty.”

According to the lawyers, Mr Mputsoe was introduced to Mr Setšabi by a close acquaintance after he sought help against persistent interference in his duties, including political pressure, harassment, sabotage and undermining.

Mr Setšabi, the lawyers claim, positioned himself as the Prime Minister’s advisor, promising to escalate Mr Mputsoe’s complaints for resolution, but instead turned into his tormentor.

“Instead of providing assistance or facilitating such intervention, Mr Setšabi abused the situation and threatened our client with being shot, killed, or imprisoned should he fail to sign a resignation letter immediately,” the lawyers state.

“This conversation took place within the precincts of the State House where client had been invited by Mr Setšabi. In fear for his life, and under the barrel of a gun, our client signed a resignation letter against his will.”

The lawyers argue the circumstances do not constitute a valid resignation, stating that the resignation was not communicated by Mr Mputsoe to LEC management or Human Resources.

Instead, they say Mr Setšabi “held him hostage” and personally delivered the letter to the acting Managing Director (MD), Tšeliso ‘Mokela.

“The MD obtained acknowledgment, from Mr Setsabi as opposed to client, thereby effectively interfering with internal LEC administrative process. Client remained a bystander and observer in matters affecting his employment contract while Mr Setšabi assumed the lead role,” the letter reads.

“In terms of the LEC procedures and standard organisational practice, resignation letters are properly addressed to and received by the Human Resources office, and not the MD.

“Our client played no role in submitting, confirming, or communicating any intention to resign. These circumstances render the purported resignation null and void, as it was procured under threats, coercion, and without adherence to proper internal processes.”

The lawyers say that although the incident occurred on 13 November 2025, Mr Mputsoe’s salary was immediately stopped that same month, leaving him financially stranded.

As a result, the lawyers say, he suffered abrupt loss of income, emotional trauma and “professional destabilisation” and he no longer feels safe due to the threats, which have since been reported to the police.

The lawyers urge the Board to set aside the “purported resignation” and reinstate him with full benefits.

They add that if reinstatement is not possible, the Board should negotiate a mutual separation agreement or direct management to reinstate him or begin negotiations for exit settlement. They give the Board seven working days to respond, failing which the matter will be taken to court.

“Our client remains willing to fully cooperate to ensure a fair and dignified resolution of this matter. All his rights, remedies and entitlements under labour law and the constitution remain strictly reserved.”

Contacted for comment, LEC Stakeholder Relations Manager, Makhetha Motšoari, said he had not seen the letter from Mr Mputsoe’s lawyers.

“The letter has not reached my desk, and I am not sure whether the Managing Director has the letter too. We have not known about this letter; maybe it will arrive,” Mr Motšoari said.

LEC board member, Nathaniel Maphathe, also said he had not received it.

“It is my first time to hear about the letter… maybe it is yet to go through the channels until we get it, but so far, I have not received it,” Mr Maphathe said.