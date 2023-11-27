LDF FC falters again

…as it went down to Limkokwing University

Leemisa Thuseho

LESOTHO Defence Force (LDF) FC continued their poor run in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) 2023/24 campaign when they lost 1-0 to Limkowking University (LU) FC yesterday at Ratjomose Ground.

After finishing at position three last season and being among the league title contesters, hopes were that this year LDF would continue from it left. But that is not the case.

In eight games, the army side has won just one, drawn one and lost five. This is a very worrying result for a team of LDF calibre.

In the league of 16 teams’ log standings, LDF are now sitting on the third position from the bottom with just four points. They are above Naughty Boys who are in 15th position with three points.

At the bottom it is CCX which is yet to collect points after losing all their eight games.The match between, LDF and LU saw the inform Lemohang Lints’a continue banging goals for the league newbies, LU. That was his ninth goal in eight league games and he is the leading goal scorer.Meanwhile, Matlama’s hopes of extending their winning streak suffered a dent when they were held to a 1-all draw by LMPS at Police Training College (PTC) on Sunday. The draw saw Matlama stay in second position with 19 points. Lioli are leading the pack with 22 points.

On Wednesday Matlama will be in action again as they welcome Linare at Bambatha Ts’ita Sport Arena.

In other matches played on Sunday, Bantu beat Lifofane 2-0 in Butha-Buthe while Linare and LCS were forced to share the spoils after a goalless draw at Maputsoe DiFA Stadium.

Saturday Results

Machokha 1-2 ACE Maseru

Lioli 2-1 Liphakoe

CCX 0-1 Naughty Boys

Lijabatho 0-0 Manonyane