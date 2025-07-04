LDF boss laments political meddling 

…absolves Kamoli and eight other accused soldiers

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO Defence Force (LDF) Commander, Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Mojalefa Letsoela, has made a startling revelation that political interference in the military remains rife, echoing the challenges faced by his jailed predecessor, Lt-Gen Tlali Kamoli.

Lt-Gen Letsoela made these remarks while testifying as the 38th state witness in the ongoing High Court trial where Kamoli and eight other soldiers stand accused of the 25 June 2015 murder of former LDF commander, Lt-Gen Maaparankoe Mahao.

The current commander said it painful and impractical for him to testify against soldiers who are still under his command.

“I have come to testify today on the events of 2015, where one general was slain due to the situation prevailing at the time. As a substantive commander, I find it difficult and impractical to testify against the accused — they are still under my command,” Lt-Gen Letsoela said, addressing a packed courtroom.

Lt-Gen Letsoela went on to draw parallels between his tenure and that of Kamoli, stating that both have had to contend with undue political meddling in the army’s affairs.

“Through my experience over the past six years, I want to make this declaration — I have experienced exactly what he (Kamoli) experienced in terms of political interference. The only difference is that I have learned from his footprints.”

During his testimony, the Crown’s lead counsel, Advocate Rethabile Setlojoane, presented Lt-Gen Letsoela with a document described as the “Operation Safe Lives” order and asked him to give evidence regarding it.

He explained that LDF operational orders are issued by the command authority, a system comprising structures, processes, and staff procedures across various command levels.

“For every operation, depending on its purpose, it must be classified accordingly — either restricted, confidential, or secret. The officer receiving the operational order must then prepare a plan for its execution,” he said.

Once the planning is complete, the command must submit the plan to the Commander, who must endorse it after confirming thorough understanding of the order.

Highly classified operations, he added, must be authorised by the Commander, or in his absence, the Deputy Commander. If both are unavailable, such operations must be postponed until one of them is present.

Lt-Gen Letsoela questioned the rationale of placing the sole responsibility for Operation Safe Lives on Kamoli and his co-accused, most of whom were junior officers at the time.

“I want to express my view based on my own observation. We have explained how his (Kamoli’s) headquarters were structured. For the sake of justice, I ask – where are the rest of his command, including myself? I was one of his principal staff commanders, stationed at Air Wing.

“Can this court truly say that Operation Safe Lives was designed, organised, and led solely by General Kamoli and the other lower-ranking officers accused in this case?”

Lt-Gen Letsoela also lamented the deaths of two former LDF commanders, Lt-Gen Mahao and Lt-Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo, saying both were tragic consequences of entrenched external interference in army operations.

“The LDF still mourns the deaths of two generals as a result of external organisational influences, which we are still grappling with to this day. It has been extremely difficult and challenging to testify against my subordinates, especially when the chain of command and responsibility has been so distorted,” he said.

Kamoli is charged with murder alongside Captains Litekanyo Nyakane and Haleo Makara; Sergeants Lekhooa Moepi and Motsamai Fako; Corporals Marasi ’Moleli, Motšoane Machai, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, and Tšitso Ramoholi.

They also face charges for the attempted murder of Mahao’s nephews, Mabilikoe and Leuta, who were shot at while inside a vehicle. The group is further accused of damaging Lt-Gen Mahao’s vehicle by firing at it with automatic rifles.

Additionally, Kamoli is accused of stealing Lt-Gen Mahao’s 9mm pistol and Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

The trial continues today.