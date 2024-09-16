LDF actions spark outrage, fear across nation 

as army confirms killing two civilians in violent raid

while “brutalized” civilians file M50 million maloti civil suits

Mohloai Mpesi

FEAR and anger are now stalking the country as the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) intensifies human rights abuses in its desperation to overcome debilitating crime levels.

The army stands accused of deploying Gestapo style tactics as it bids to counter criminals yet ends up catching innocent civilians in the cross fire. Civilians across the country are being targeted in army operation to reclaim illegal guns being used in rampant murders.

But many civilians complain they are randomly ambushed and asked to surrender unregistered guns which they don’t have. It seems like the soldiers are acting on mere suspicions instead of viable intelligence on ownership of illegal firearms.

As a result, civil claims are mounting against the army with M50 million worth of suits having been filed against army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, this year alone by civilians who claim to have been brutalised by soldiers who invade their spaces demanding that they surrender firearms which they don’t have. (see story on page 4)

Human rights defenders have also become wary of putting soldiers at the forefront of fighting crime with many condemning escalating rights abuses by the men in uniform (see story on page 7)

The army is now viewed by many citizens with suspicion and dread.

In Khokhoba, Ha Lebese, in Berea district, the area chief, Lesaoana Masupha, is alleged to have been severely beaten by soldiers last Thursday and is currently in intensive care unit (ICU) at Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital. Two herd boys from the area are also reported to have been beaten to death by the same soldiers that same day, in the latest incidents of army brutality.

The police said they are not aware of the incident.

Petrified Community

The situation in Khokhoba village was dire this week, with the community left in shock and fear after several violent incidents involving the military. The latest incident, which killed the two shepherds and saw the brutal beating of the local chief, has particularly petrified community members.

The Khokhoba headman, Tieho Seleke, who serves under Chief Lesaoana, recounted the harrowing events that unfolded in his village last week.

“A military vehicle arrived late last Tuesday afternoon. Three soldiers stepped out while one remained inside. At that time, I was still at the chief’s house, and even now as I speak to you, I am still there. The soldiers headed straight to the chief’s house. Feeling hungry, I quickly went to a nearby supermarket to buy food. I noticed that the soldiers were physically fit as they approached the chief’s residence.

“When I returned from the supermarket, the chief’s wife informed me that the soldiers, who claimed to be CIDs (Criminal Investigation Division officers), were looking for someone with the surname Bosofo. She didn’t ask where they worked, and after a brief exchange, they left.”

Headmen Seleke said they then returned on Thursday night to beat up Chief Lesaoana and kill two shepherds.

“On Thursday night, the soldiers returned with two vehicles – a white one and a military vehicle – which they parked at a distance. They then walked to the chief’s house, where they began beating him. Afterward, they dragged him into their vehicle and drove off.

“After passing through Makhoroana village, they reached Machoaboleng village, where they raided another household and abducted two shepherds, originally from Khokhoba. The soldiers later killed these two shepherds.

“On Friday night, two white military vehicles returned but found no one at the chief’s house and subsequently left. On Sunday morning, I heard that a military helicopter had arrived; the soldiers were there to report on the two deceased individuals they had tortured.”

He said the explanation was that the soldiers were searching for firearms but never found any.

“But their use of aggression and force was surprising. Normally, such searches are conducted without violence, so we were all shocked by their behaviour. I believe cases have been opened since this all happened last week. The community is confused and in shock. Many gathered at the chief’s house when the helicopter arrived, desperate to understand what had happened to the chief and the two deceased individuals.

“This level of violence is unprecedented in our village. Soldiers have come here before to conduct searches, but they never behaved like this. Back in 2019, they settled in Khokhoba in a village called Ha-Tsipa for three months, searching for firearms. People would voluntarily surrender their firearms without any use of force.

“Now, it seems that more people in Lesotho might die because of false accusations. When people fight over personal matters, like relationships, one might falsely report the other for possessing a gun, and the soldiers could come and kill that person.

“This is the reality on the ground. No guns were found during this raid, yet two people were killed, and the chief was beaten to a pulp. It’s possible that someone lied to the army about them (guns), triggering this brutal response.”

Principal Chief

The Principal Chief of Ha ‘Mamathe, Sempe Masupha, whom Chief Lesaoana reports to, expressed his deep anger when speaking to the Lesotho Times, saying he was concerned about the violent actions of the LDF, which he believed had “crossed a dangerous line”.

Chief Masupha condemned the LDF’s heavy-handed tactics. While he acknowledged the importance of the military’s efforts to combat crime, particularly the collection of illegal firearms, he vehemently opposed the brutal assaults that led to the deaths and severe injuries of his people.

“Lesotho has laws and courts of law, and I believe that suspects of crime should be taken before these courts to let the law take its course,” Chief Masupha said.

“Let us remember that a person is innocent until proven guilty. What happened to proving one’s innocence before the courts instead of torturing them to death? I do not agree with the way the LDF handled this operation. People need to be arrested, taken into custody to be charged with whatever crime they have committed.

“I am expecting a report from the LDF with tangible evidence that my people indeed had illegal firearms and need justification as to why they were tortured and others killed instead of being arrested to answer for the criminal allegations. I support the fight against crime. What I do not support is people being tortured and killed when they could just be arrested so that the law can take its course,” Chief Masupha, who is also a Senator said.

Mofomobe

Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe has accused the LDF of widespread brutality, alleging that more than five people had died due to torture by the military.

He blamed the army’s actions on Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who asked soldiers to “do all in their power to tone down the rising murder rate, like they did in Mozambique”.

“The army has overstepped its bounds, becoming executioners rather than protectors,” Mr Mofomobe charged at a press briefing this week.

He detailed several incidents of army brutality.

He alleged that the military had turned its bases, particularly Mokotakoti in Leribe and Makoanyane Barracks in Maseru, into “torture camps” where civilians were being subjected to inhumane treatment.

“On 13 to 16 August, soldiers took four men to Mokotakoti and beat them severely, trying to extract information about firearms, which they did not have.”

He recounted how soldiers allegedly forced one Mokebe at Makhoroana to kiss other men under duress, further humiliating and beating him.

Another harrowing incident, according to Mr Mofomobe, occurred on 9 July when soldiers allegedly visited the home of one Maruping, tortured him, and took him to Mokotakoti for further assault. He described the situation as dire, with military stations effectively becoming centres for civilian torture.

Mr Mofomobe also recounted how, last week, soldiers allegedly continued their brutal acts, torturing four civilians.

“On 6 September, soldiers beat Kananelo Khoarai and Tšepang Molamu, inflicting severe injuries. In May 2024, Khotso Letima and Mokhoele Phakoa were taken to Mokotakoti, where they were tortured for hours. One was released, while the torture of Khotso continued into the next day.

“The soldiers don’t have the power to arrest; they can only assist the police. The army has usurped the duties of the police.”

In relation to the Khokhoba incident, Mr Mofomobe stated that a postmortem revealed one civilian had his ribs broken and suffered internal bleeding due to torture by the soldiers.

“There are two deceased people in Khokhoba, and the army’s attempt to justify their actions with an embarrassing statement is outrageous. The postmortem shows that one of these men had his ribs broken, bled internally, and had a dislocated shoulder. We know they are planning to claim that these men resisted arrest, but this is not true. Unfortunately, one of the deceased was mentally disabled,” he said.

Mr Mofomobe warned that despite the soldiers’ apparent belief that they were protected by Mr Matekane, accountability was inevitable.

“We are going to collect data on these tortures and killings by soldiers, as well as the names of the soldiers involved. There will come a time when justice will prevail.”

Matekane

Prime Minister Matekane had instructed army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, to unleash the full might of the military against perpetrators of crime in Lesotho, particularly rampant famo gangs whose incessant revenge killings have spread like wildfire across Lesotho.

Premier Matekane had said it was imperative for the LDF to rescue Lesotho by using its muscle to restore peace in the country. He had lamented the fact that Lesotho was now ranked number two in the global murder charts.

Mr Matekane’s remarks came during a welcome ceremony of the LDF’s third contingent from the South African Development Community (SADC) mission in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, on 31 July at Makoanyane Barracks.

The government spokesperson, Thabo Sekonyela, has since fiercely defended the premier, saying the statement was in fact a demonstration of the government’s commitment to promoting the rule of law and protecting Lesotho’s security.

But the Prime Minister’s critics say his remarks had given the army carte blanche to perpetrate brutality against innocent civilians.

The LDF issued a brief statement on 6 September 2024 confirming the deaths of two community members during their ‘Operation Hard Fist,’ a nationwide campaign aimed at seizing illegal firearms.

However, the statement offered little comfort, merely noting that an internal investigation was underway. This has done little to quell the fears of a nation increasingly alarmed by the military’s actions.

The Berea District Commissioner of Police (DISPOL), Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, referred this publication to the police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, who denied knowledge of the incident.

“I have not received any report related to that incident,” SSP Mopeli said.