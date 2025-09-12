LCS urges Lipholo to report alleged assassination plot to police 

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) has advised the incarcerated Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverand Tšepo Lipholo, to report his alleged assassination plot to the police.

This comes after Dr Lipholo’s legal team — Advocates Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela, Rantšiuoa Lesenyeho, Fusi Sehapi and Tebalo Potsane — last week wrote to acting LCS Commissioner, Matingoe Phamotse, alleging that their client’s health was deteriorating rapidly under inhumane and life-threatening prison conditions.

The lawyers said Dr Lipholo’s life was in danger as his health was deteriorating daily due to punitive and degrading conditions. They claimed his feet and entire body swell up each day because of the extreme cold, which also negatively affects his mental health.

Dr Lipholo further complained that he is held in solitary confinement in a small maximum-security cell with little or no ventilation, as if he was dangerous criminal convicted of a heinous offence.

Through his legal team, he also made explosive allegations that since he was denied bail on 28 August 2025, unknown individuals — allegedly acting under government authority — pump a poisonous gas with a sewage-like stench into his cell every night, leaving his eyes burning and teary.

The lawyers demanded urgent medical intervention, insisting that their client should be attended to by a private physician of his choice rather than government-appointed doctors.

In its 8 September written response, LCS acknowledged that Dr Lipholo is entitled to seek private medical treatment.

“Your client is within his right to request to be consulted by a private medical doctor of his own choice, and the Commissioner’s Office has no objection to that request,” the letter signed by Mr Phamotse reads.

However, LCS made it clear that Dr Lipholo would be personally responsible for the costs of such consultations.

On the assassination allegations, LCS advised that the matter be referred to the police, stressing that attempted murder is a serious criminal offence that should best be investigated externally.

“With regard to the attempted assassination of your client, we advise that the matter be reported to the police. Attempted murder/assassination is a serious criminal offence that can, completely, be investigated by the police,” LCS stated.

LCS said since the allegations suggest possible involvement of correctional officials, it would be improper for the service to conduct its own inquiry.

“. . . it may seem improper for this matter to be internally investigated by the LCS authorities as the saying goes ‘justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done’,” the letter added.

Dr Lipholo has been in custody since 4 July 2025, facing serious charges including treason, sedition, human trafficking, and insulting the Royal Family. He is jointly charged with seven other BCM members in relation to an alleged plot to overthrow the government and forcibly reclaim land from South Africa.

Lesotho’s security agencies have accused Dr Lipholo of training a militia on a South African farm, but their South African counterparts have said they have not yet found evidence to support the claim.

These fresh allegations come just two weeks after Justice Fumane Khabo denied him bail.