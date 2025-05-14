LBA leadership dispute remains unresolved

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) has lifted the suspension of the Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA) and reinstated the association’s previous executive committee.

However, the power struggle over LBA’s leadership is far from over.

In 2023, the LSRC had suspended the LBA from being an affiliate member in good standing after the association was embroiled in a dispute following its executive committee elections in October of that year.

The dispute centred around the legitimacy of the newly elected LBA committee, which had never received ratification from the LSRC.

The LSRC had hesitated to endorse the new LBA committee after receiving a letter from the previous committee’s secretary-general, Tšeole Kojana, urging them not to acknowledge the results of the October 2023 elections due to alleged irregularities.

The LSRC asked the new committee to provide a clear roadmap and demonstrate that its election complied with the governing statutes, but the new committee never cooperated.

The struggle for authority even extended to the courts, with the new LBA committee filing a case in the High Court to compel the LSRC to recognize it as the legitimate governing body of basketball.

The court ultimately dismissed the application, ruling that the applicant (the new LBA committee) had failed to make a case for the relief sought.

Despite the LSRC’s decision to reinstate the previous LBA committee, the ongoing dispute over the association’s leadership remains unresolved, highlighting the need for a clear and transparent resolution process.

Following the court ruling, the LSRC has lifted the suspension and reinstated the former LBA committee into office.

In a letter to the previously sidelined LBA committee secretary general, Ts’eole Kojana, the LSRC said, “We inform your good office that we have received the verdict regarding your disputed/challenged elections. Thus, the commission has resolved to reinstate your national federation as an affiliated member of LSRC in good standing following receipt of the positive judgement.”

Kojana confirmed the reinstatement, but said the committee is still determining the way forward.

“It is true our committee has been reinstated, and we have yet to map a way forward from here,” he said, declining further comment.

LSRC President Litṧitso Motṧeremeli also confirmed the developments to the Lesotho Times, indicating they will “work with the committee we consider legitimate”.

“We have reinstated the older committee and that is the one that we will work with,” Motṧeremeli told the Lesotho Times.

However, the new LBA committee insists it will continue operations as usual, saying it had not received any communication from LSRC about the suspension lift or reinstatement.

“At the moment I cannot say what will be the next step because we have not received any communication from LSRC regarding the developments,” said committee spokesperson Sam Motsamai.

He added that the court ruling did not say anything on the status of the LBA executive committee – whether they should exit or remain in office – so “we will proceed with business as usual”.

The fight over LBA leadership appears far from over despite LSRC’s ‘remedial’ actions.