SUBSCRIBE
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Home NewsLocal News LAA warns against unregistered estate agents 
Local NewsNews

LAA warns against unregistered estate agents 

by Lesotho Times
written by Lesotho Times 0 comment 1.6K views

Mathatisi Sebusi 

THE Land Administration Authority (LAA) has cautioned Basotho against dealing with unregistered estate agents, who often sell land that later leads to disputes. 

Speaking to Lesotho Timesthis week, LAA Director of Corporate Services, Tankiso Sephoso, highlighted that unregistered estate agents were a growing problem in the land sector, with many lacking proper qualifications. 

The LAA was established as an autonomous government body by the Land Administration Authority Act 2010 to modernise and improve land administration services and to reduce land transaction costs and the time it takes to acquire or dispose of a leasehold title to land. 

Mr Sephoso said there was urgent need for legislation to regulate estate agents and create a professional body to represent and monitor their activities. 

“The fact that they are unregistered means they can easily disappear, leaving buyers with no recourse. There is no regulatory body overseeing them, and if they cheat you, there’s often nothing you can do. These agents also tend to inflate land prices unnecessarily,” Mr Sephoso said. 

Mr Sephoso expressed concern over the increasing number of land disputes that could have been avoided if proper processes were followed. He explained that people from all walks of life – regardless of status, age, education, or financial background – have fallen victim to land scams. 

“Land is a crucial economic asset, so people must be cautious when purchasing it. Don’t rush into decisions. Before making any transaction, ensure the seller has legal documents proving ownership. Make sure all agreements are in writing, witnessed by at least three people, and authorised by a legal authority such as a lawyer or police.” 

He also urged prospective buyers to visit LAA offices to verify whether the land in question has a registered lease in the seller’s name. Additionally, he recommended checking with the relevant council to confirm any records of the land. 

“The LAA is working hard to automate processes, including digitising historical records that predate the Authority’s establishment. We encourage the public and leaseholders to use our free mediation services to avoid costly litigation.” 

While the LAA is responsible for issuing leases, land allocation falls under local councils. Mr Sephoso clarified that councils must maintain accurate records of allocated land to prevent multiple allocations of the same plot. 

When asked about the possibility of two people holding leases for the same plot, Mr Sephoso said this had not occurred since the LAA was established. Any issues, such as duplicate lease numbers for different plots, are rare technical errors that are quickly identified and corrected. 

He said current cases of multiple individuals holding leases to the same plot likely stemmed from historical errors made before the LAA’s establishment.  See story on page 20 

 

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You may also like

Police, soldiers “rob” detainee of M1.2 million 

Estate agent in court over M1.4 million fraud 

Pro deo lawyers boycott cases 

‘We want an NSS that is fit for purpose’ – Tau 

Sebabatso Initiative promoting youth entrepreneurs 

Sannere becomes new LNIG-Hollard face 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

About Us

Lesotho’s widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls 

Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls 

Telephone: +266 2231 5356

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Police, soldiers “rob” detainee of M1.2 million 

Recent Articles

Estate agent in court over M1.4 million fraud 
Pro deo lawyers boycott cases 
LAA warns against unregistered estate agents 

Featured

Police, soldiers “rob” detainee of M1.2 million 
Estate agent in court over M1.4 million fraud 
Pro deo lawyers boycott cases 

@2024 – Lesotho Times. All Rights Reserved