LAA warns against unregistered estate agents 

Mathatisi Sebusi

THE Land Administration Authority (LAA) has cautioned Basotho against dealing with unregistered estate agents, who often sell land that later leads to disputes.

Speaking to Lesotho Times this week, LAA Director of Corporate Services, Tankiso Sephoso, highlighted that unregistered estate agents were a growing problem in the land sector, with many lacking proper qualifications.

The LAA was established as an autonomous government body by the Land Administration Authority Act 2010 to modernise and improve land administration services and to reduce land transaction costs and the time it takes to acquire or dispose of a leasehold title to land.

Mr Sephoso said there was urgent need for legislation to regulate estate agents and create a professional body to represent and monitor their activities.

“The fact that they are unregistered means they can easily disappear, leaving buyers with no recourse. There is no regulatory body overseeing them, and if they cheat you, there’s often nothing you can do. These agents also tend to inflate land prices unnecessarily,” Mr Sephoso said.

Mr Sephoso expressed concern over the increasing number of land disputes that could have been avoided if proper processes were followed. He explained that people from all walks of life – regardless of status, age, education, or financial background – have fallen victim to land scams.

“Land is a crucial economic asset, so people must be cautious when purchasing it. Don’t rush into decisions. Before making any transaction, ensure the seller has legal documents proving ownership. Make sure all agreements are in writing, witnessed by at least three people, and authorised by a legal authority such as a lawyer or police.”

He also urged prospective buyers to visit LAA offices to verify whether the land in question has a registered lease in the seller’s name. Additionally, he recommended checking with the relevant council to confirm any records of the land.

“The LAA is working hard to automate processes, including digitising historical records that predate the Authority’s establishment. We encourage the public and leaseholders to use our free mediation services to avoid costly litigation.”

While the LAA is responsible for issuing leases, land allocation falls under local councils. Mr Sephoso clarified that councils must maintain accurate records of allocated land to prevent multiple allocations of the same plot.

When asked about the possibility of two people holding leases for the same plot, Mr Sephoso said this had not occurred since the LAA was established. Any issues, such as duplicate lease numbers for different plots, are rare technical errors that are quickly identified and corrected.

He said current cases of multiple individuals holding leases to the same plot likely stemmed from historical errors made before the LAA’s establishment. See story on page 20