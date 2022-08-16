LAA receives international award

Moroke Sekoboto

LAND Administration Authority (LAA) has been awarded by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR).

The Authority was recognised for its distinctive “performance improvement, organisational excellence and customer focus”.

The Switzerland based ESQR recognises outstanding business results, best practices, quality awareness, experience, knowledge with other organisations and achievements by companies in regional and global markets.

Speaking at a recent ceremony to celebrate the achievement in Maseru, LAA Director General, ‘Mateli Makhele Sekhants’o, said they were honoured to receive the award.

“LAA is honoured to be awarded by ESQR. We were recognised on the basis of ethics and initiatives that demonstrates exceptional success in quality management. This shows that LAA is in the right direction,” Ms Sekhants’o said.

“We appreciate commitment by the LAA staff. We wouldn’t have received this recognition if it wasn’t of them.”

She said the LAA was selected among 43 companies, public administration and organisations representing 38 countries and different sectors from Africa, Europe, Asia, America and Australia that were recognised by the ESQR.

Ms Sekhants’o said what made the award even sweeter is that it comes when the LAA is celebrating 12 years of existence this year.

On her part, Local Government and Chieftainship Deputy Minister, ‘Mathato Phafoli, congratulated the LAA for the recognition.

Phafoli appealed to Basotho to support the Authority so that it can achieve its mandate.

“I appeal to Basotho to support this institute, by paying ground rent so that it can continue to strive for excellence.

“Land is a treasure which needs to be protected for future generations. This could be achieved through registering it with LAA to keep proper records” she said.

The LAA in November 2021 scooped a Special Achievement Geographic Information System (GIS) Award for usage of the latest technology to advance land administration services in the country.

The award was presented by global location intelligence organisation, Esri, at a ceremony held in Johannesburg.