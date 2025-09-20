King Letsie III laments NUL’s persistent budget deficit

…says it hinders its commitment to academic excellence

…Vice Chancellor echoes concern over dwindling finances

Moroke Sekoboto

HIS Majesty King Letsie III, who is the Chancellor of the National University of Lesotho (NUL), has lamented the persistent budget deficit plaguing the institution.

He made the remarks during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the 15th NUL Council, held at the Roma campus earlier this week.

“The University’s budget deficit continues to grow while income declines. This trend is clearly unsustainable and poses a significant risk to our long-term financial stability.

“I urge us to act with urgency in addressing this challenge; we must explore innovative solutions to diversify our revenue streams and ensure that our institution is financially resilient.

“The past few years have offered important lessons in resilience and adaptability. We have leveraged these experiences to strengthen our institution and improve our offerings. This is a critical period for reflection, consolidation, and ensuring that we conclude our work on a strong, satisfying note,” King Letsie III said.

NUL, the oldest tertiary institution in Lesotho, is King Letsie III’s alma mater, from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Law degree in 1984.

He said the AGM coincided with the institution’s 80th anniversary.

“As we convene on the first AGM of the 15th NUL Council, I am delighted to note that it coincides with the momentous occasion of the 80th anniversary of NUL. This milestone marks eight decades of academic excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to the nation’s development. While we celebrate this significant achievement, I invite us to reflect on our journey since the last AGM in 2019,” King Letsie III said.

He, however, said the university had substantially recovered from the setbacks brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterating NUL’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Despite the profound challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to note that NUL has made substantial progress in its recovery. We are gradually returning to our traditional rhythm, as students, faculty, and staff have adapted to the new norm.

“Our commitment to academic excellence remains steadfast; we continue to focus on delivering high-quality education and research. Your guidance has been instrumental in helping us navigate complex challenges.

“Your collective wisdom and expertise within this Council have played a critical role in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring the continued relevance of this university.

“The 15th Council comprises representatives of the University Senate, non-academic staff, alumni, students, and academic experts from outside Lesotho. This diversity brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to our institution.”

He expressed gratitude to Council members for offering their different expertise for the growth of NUL.

“I appreciate the unique perspectives each of you offers, forming a formidable team capable of fulfilling its mandate. As you continue in your vital oversight role, I encourage you to maintain unity and the collaborative spirit that has brought us this far.”

The King emphasised that, despite their diverse backgrounds, Council members must remain united in their shared goal — the success of NUL.

“Let us work together, drawing on our collective expertise to advance our institution and confront the challenges ahead. One of the notable achievements of this Council has been the successful revival of the Audit, Risk and IT Committee.

“This committee is already playing a critical role in strengthening the University’s governance and oversight framework. We now look forward to the full establishment of the Resource Mobilisation Committee, a recent and important decision by the Council.

King Letsie III announced plans to introduce a Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment.

“I am also pleased to acknowledge the approval of the establishment of the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment. This represents a significant milestone in the University’s academic growth and diversification.”

He said the new faculty would enhance NUL’s programme offerings and contribute to building critical skills urgently needed in the country.

“This initiative requires substantial resources to become fully operational. It is encouraging that the government has already provided initial support to further develop this concept into an implementable reality.

“However, funding efforts for such initiatives must be placed on a stable and sustainable trajectory. As we mark 80 years of NUL’s legacy, we should feel a great sense of pride; at the same time, we must remain forward-looking, committed to building on our strengths, addressing current challenges, and seizing new opportunities to ensure our continued relevance and excellence.”

While the last two years have presented significant challenges when the budget deficit peaked, he said, during the same period the university successfully established the Confucius Institute in partnership with two universities in China.

He said supported by both the government of Lesotho and the People’s Republic of China, NUL’s achievements are a testament of what can be achieved even in difficult times.

NUL Vice Chancellor, Professor Olusola Isaac Fajana, echoed the King’s concerns, saying reduced financial support from the government has had a profound impact on operations.

“We have had to navigate significant financial constraints, which have affected the quality of our staff and our ability to engage them effectively. The increasing reliance on part-time staff has compromised the continuity and consistency of our academic programmes, ultimately affecting the quality of our graduates,” Prof Fajana said.

Minister of Education and Training, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, emphasised that higher education remains the cornerstone of the country’s progress as it drives innovation, economic growth, and human capital development.

He acknowledged NUL’s vital role in shaping the nation’s future, highlighting that numerous graduates from the university are absorbed across almost all sectors of work, leaving a mark “that nobody can ever erase.”

NUL Council Chair, Dr Khabele Matlosa, underscored the commitment and dedication of Council members in fulfilling their oversight role, ensuring the university’s strategic direction and sound governance.

“My deepest appreciation goes to the Executive Management for their tireless efforts in managing the university’s daily operations despite the challenging financial environment. Your leadership and resilience are truly commendable. Your dedication to the University’s mission and vision has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of higher education,” Dr Matlosa said.

He also applauded the Executive Management for maintaining peace and stability on campus.

“It is worth noting that we have not experienced any student riots in recent years, which speaks to the effective management of challenges and concerns,” he added.

Meanwhile, NUL’s 50th Graduation Ceremony, where 1680 graduands will be capped, is scheduled for from 22 to 26 September at the Roma campus.

The university’s Director Communications and Marketing Mrs. ‘Mamosa Moteetee said this year’s event will coincide with the university’s 80th anniversary.

Founded in 1945 as the Pius XII Catholic University College, it became known as the University of Basutoland, Bechuanaland Protectorate, and Swaziland in 1964 before it was renamed NUL in 1975.