King commends NUL for academic excellence 

Moroke Sekoboto

KING Letsie III, Chancellor of the National University of Lesotho (NUL), has commended the university for its academic excellence, dedication, and transformative service to Lesotho and the African continent.

The King acknowledged NUL as it celebrated its 80th anniversary this week, a milestone he said marked the institution’s enduring devotion and sacrifice to the nation.

“It is with profound humility and heartfelt joy that I stand before this august gathering, as we assemble to commemorate a significant milestone in the history of NUL. The history of 80 years of dignified, dedicated and transformative service to our beloved kingdom, the region and the continent,” King Letsie III said.

“Today, the Roma valley and this campus are enlivened by the spirit of celebration, gratitude and expectation as we mark this occasion that is not merely a signal of the passage of time but a testament to vision, resilience and a collective commitment to the advancement of knowledge and the building of character.”

King Letsie III was flanked by his wife, Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ts’epang Mosena, Minister of Education and Training Professor Ntoi Rapapa and, Gender, Youth and Social Development minister, Pitso Lesaoana, among others.

The King said the occasion not only celebrated NUL’s rich history but also reaffirmed its commitment to shaping the future of Lesotho and beyond.

“I consider it a privilege and honour to preside over this important occasion that celebrates eight decades of the NUL’s relentless pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence,” King Letsie III said.

“Eighty years ago, in the shadows of these majestic hills, an institution of higher learning called Pius XII University College (NUL) was established.”

The King then reflected on the founding decades ago and evolution of the NUL over time, noting that the university’s establishment was inspired by the ideals of “faith, discipline, scholarship and learning” at a time when higher education opportunities were scarce in much of Africa.

“This college emerged as a beacon of quality education, where the minds of African men and women would flourish, where the thirst for knowledge might be quenched and where the spirit of service might be instilled,” the King said.

From those “humble but noble” beginnings, he said, the institution steadily grew and matured, eventually becoming the University of Basutoland, Bechuanaland and Swaziland; and later the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland. Nine years after Lesotho’s independence, it assumed its current identity as the NUL.

According to the King, this transformation marked not just a change in name, but a “broadening of its mission, deepening of its purpose and an affirmation of its central role in shaping the destiny of our nation.”

He added the transition from Pius XII to NUL reflected the “rising aspirations of our people, the growing confidence in our intellectual capabilities and a steadfast belief that the university must be an active participant in the development of our society.”

As the university stands on the “threshold of a new chapter,” King Letsie said it “does so bearing the proud inheritance of that journey, an inheritance founded on truth, service and excellence.”

He noted that 80 years “is a significant period in the life of an institution,” representing a “legacy lovingly crafted over generations, a living narrative written by the hand of lecturers and librarians.”

Taking the podium earlier, Minister of Education and Training, Prof Rapapa, had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bolstering the NUL.

“As we look to the future, the Ministry remains committed to deepening our support for this institution,” Prof Rapapa said.

“We envision a national university that is financially stable and academically excellent, internationally recognized, locally rooted, and a leader in key areas like climate change, corporate governance, agriculture, digital health, and indigenous knowledge.”

The minister outlined several initiatives the government planned to pursue, including exploring new sustainable funding models, encouraging private partnerships, supporting digital transformation and innovations, and enhancing student and staff welfare through policy frameworks and resource mobilization in consultation with development partners.

“A space where you find not only knowledge but purpose, where accountability and responsibility are our daily bread,” Prof Rapapa said, underscoring the government’s vision for NUL to become a hub of purpose-driven, transparent, and impactful learning.

NUL Vice Chancellor, Professor Isaac Fajana, said the celebration marked “80 years of development that has benefited not only Lesotho, but the entire world.”

Prof Fajana further said: “We proudly join the nation in celebrating 80 years of academic excellence, innovation, and impact. From humble beginnings to becoming the heartbeat of higher education in Lesotho, NUL continues to shape generations of professionals, including future pharmacists and healthcare leaders.”