Kick4Life edge Manonyane

Leemisa Thuseho

KICK4LIFE yesterday edged Vodacom Premier League (VPL) newbies Manonyane 2-1 at LCS Ground.

Sanele Phantse and Rapaulina Maime scored for Kick4Life while Sello Sekike scored for Manonyane.

Manonyane were out in full force trying to extend their winning streak following their 1-2 and 2-0 wins over LDF and Linare respectively.

On the other hand, Kick4Life was searching for a winning formula after two consecutive draws. They were held to a goalless draw Lifofane before drawing 1-1 with Lijabatho last weekend.

It was Kick4Life’s Mologovane Mongezi who first tested Manonyane goalkeeper Molibeli Seholoholo on 18 minutes but his weak shot was easily collected by the keeper.

Manonyane came close 29 minutes after Lieta Lehloka delivered a cross from the left but Bokang Matobo failed connect with the cross.

Kick4Life’s Teboho Lekhooa thought he had scored from just outside the box but he was denied by the cross bar on 32 minutes.

On 35 minutes Matobo had a chance to test Kick4Life goalkeeper Liteboho Mokhehle but he fired over the bar. The sides went for the break on level terms.

In the second half Kick4Life gave Manonyane gave a scare with two goal-scoring chances but striker Mongezi missed both.

Five minutes into the second half, Manonyane ejected Fidel Ntoya for Nkojane Nkojane while Motobo was replaced by Tsotang Malesela.

Kick4life’s second half pressure finally paid off on 56 minutes after Manonyane’s Seholoholo failed to reach Phantse’s ball at the far post. Before Manonyane could settle Kick4Life, were quick to score the second goal through Maime.

Mononyane’s then brought in Realeboha Tsese for Lehloka while Thabiso Possa came in for Sanki Morie.

Kick4life responded by refreshing their attack resting Tanki Seoli and bringing in Tšeliso Botsane who was making his first appearance this season due to injury and registration challenges. They also introduced Teboho Montlha for Mongezi.

In the dying minutes of the game, Sekike pulled one back for Manonyane after he chested down a ball from Nkojane before slotting it to bottom left corner.

Elsewhere, Likhopo were held to 2-2 by CCX in Leribe.