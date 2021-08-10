Moorosi Tsiane

LIKUENA winger, Tumelo Khutlang, has ended his three-year stay at Black Leopards to join DStv Premiership side, Swallows on a two-year deal.

Khutlang confirmed to this publication yesterday that the deal had already been sealed and he is already training with his new side.

The Lesotho international joined the Limpopo outfit from Lioli in 2018. Unfortunately, the team failed to maintain its elite league status last season and was relegated to the GladAfrica Championship.

The left footed winger then reached a mutual agreement with Leopards to part ways last Thursday.

“I arrived here last Friday and by then, the deal was already complete,” Khutlang said yesterday.

“I waited for my Covid-19 results over the weekend and on Monday I was cleared and started training with the team.

“I have signed for two years with an option of extending by another year.”

Khutlang, who made 35 appearances for Leopards in three years, said he was hoping for more game time with Swallows.

“It is still not going to be easy. It is a new environment with new people; yes, I have experience now but I still have to work hard as I am hoping for more game time. I had some few challenges at Leopards but I am over that now and looking out for what the future holds for me.”

Khutlang had twice trialled with Swallows before they were relegated from the premier league while he was still at Likhopo and the now defunct Sandawana.

“I think the only difference is that this time around I didn’t have to trial and thanks to my performance at the just ended COSAFA Cup.

“I have twice trialled with the team when it was still called Moroka Swallows. The first time I came here I was with Likhopo, I impressed but they couldn’t agree on figures with Ntate Bishop (Likhopo founder) so the deal didn’t materialise.

“I came back again when I was with Sandawana but I failed to make the grade,” Khutlang said.