Khatoane wins Mkhambathini Marathon

Leemisa Thuseho

LESOTHO long distance runner, Jobo Khatoane, displayed an outstanding performance to win the first edition of the Mkhambathini Half-Marathon, in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Khatoane came first after clocking 1:05:00.

South Africa’s Sibusiso Kubheka finished second recording a time of 1:05:09 while his compatriot, Ndumiso Sokhela, with a time of 1:06:19, came third.

This was Khatoane’s second race this year after the Athletics South Africa Half-Marathon Championships in held in Port Elizabeth in June this year. He clocked 1:03:41 finishing 20th in that race.

In the female category, Lesotho’s Lineo Chaka finished second behind the winner, Jenet Mbhele of South Africa. Mbhele clocked 1:17:53 against Chaka’s 1:24:54.

Khatoane told the Lesotho Times this week that he excited to have won the race given that he, like most athletes, has been struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was not an easy race to win because of the rainy weather as well as the course which had challenging uphills and downhills,” Khatoane said.

“However, I am happy with my time.”

He said he also used the weekend race to prepare for next week’s Sanlam Marathon, in Cape Town. Therefore, he was highly motivated by the win.

“The Mkhambathini race is over and I am now preparing for the Sanlam Marathon where I will be running 42km.

“I am confident that I will perform well in that race because I am motivated. Despite having been less active this year, I think my competitiveness level is high given how I performed in the Mkhambathini race,” Khatoane said.