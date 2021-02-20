Khatala’s appointment still to be ratified

Leemisa Thuseho

NAPO Khatala’s appointment as Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA) acting president is still hanging in the balance, a year on.

According to LBA’s constitution, the appointment must be ratified by an annual general meeting (AGM).

Khatala was co-opted into the LBA executive committee as acting president last February after the then president resigned to join the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC).

Despite being in office for a year now, Khatala can still be removed from office if the AGM decides not to ratify his appointment.

LBA public relations officer Hopolang Hoala said the executive committee has the power to appoint or co-opt a person to fill any vacant position in the committee. However, whatever decision it takes must be endorsed by the AGM.

“According to the LBA constitution, the executive committee has powers to co-opt an individual and once such a person can fully and rightly carry out the assigned duties,” Hoala said.

“Napo is now LBA president but must get his blessing from the AGM.

“The AGM is attended by various stakeholders who have every right to question any decision. If some are unhappy with a particular decision, then a new decision will be reached through voting at the AGM. Nevertheless, we are hoping that all will go well during the AGM.”

Last year the LBA did not hold its AGM after failing to reach a quorum in February. Afterwards, plans were scuttled by Covid-19 restrictions.

Hoala said they were uncertain when the next AGM will be held. The planning was delayed by their busy schedule towards the end of 2020 as they were pushing to finish the league which had been delayed by Covid-19.