KFC rewards master cooks

Nthabiseng Libate

SIX KFC employees have won cash prizes in a cooking competition organised by the fast food restaurant chain.

KFC operations manager, Makhaola Koebe, said the competition was aimed at motivating their cooks to maintain high standards and encouraging them to do better.

“We hold this competition annually to recognise our best cooks as we strive to maintain the high standards that we are known for,” Mr Koebe said.

He said they believed in creating loyal customers through good service, hence the need to ensure that employees deliver according to company expectations.

Contestants were judged on their ability to follow the correct procedures while preparing meals and speed.

Mr Koebe said besides the cash prizes, the competition also boosted their employees’ self-esteem.

‘Mamafelesi Tselanyane from KFC Butha-Buthe came out tops winning M5000.

KFC Mohale’s Hoek’s Lechoo Khutsitseng walked away with M3000 after coming second while third-placed Neko Paballo from KFC NRH pocketed M2000.

Mosito Liphoolo, fourth in the competition, took home M1000 and Nkheloane Relebohile from KFC Bus Stop won M700 for coming fifth. Sixth-placed ‘Muso Lekoro pocketed M600.

Four other contestants received shopping vouchers worth M300 each.

Ms Tselanyane said she was delighted to win.

“It was not easy being part of this competition as we all desired to succeed. I’m extremely happy and I thank KFC for this great experience. I have learnt a lot from my competitors and coaches as well,” she said.

On his part, KFC regional manager, Trymore Machimo, said the competition celebrates their best cooks.

“We are at ease knowing that our brand is represented well by people who love what they do. Without them, we cannot produce a good quality product,” he said.

Mr Machimo commended the employees who participated in the competition for their dedication.

“We appreciate our employees who spend most of their time behind the scenes preparing meals for our customers.

“It takes determination, courage and attention to serve the best product thus the need to celebrate. I congratulate all the cooks for their hard work,” Mr Machimo said.