Kamoli demands medical attention 

Moorosi Tsiane

THE murder trial of former army commander Tlali Kamoli, in connection with the 2015 murder of Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Maaparankoe Mahao, stalled on Tuesday after his lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, informed the court that Kamoli was unfit to stand trial because of an illness.

Advocate Molati claimed that Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) officers had refused to take Kamoli for a medical check-up despite his requests.

He appealed to Justice Charles Hungwe to postpone the proceedings and order that Kamoli be taken to see a doctor the same day.

Adv Molati argued that Kamoli was in considerable pain and requested the court’s intervention.

Another accused in the case, Sergeant (Sgt) Lekhooa Moepi, raised similar complaints through his lawyer, Attorney Qhalehang Letsika. Attorney Letsika told the court that on 23 October 2024, LCS officials denied Moepi privacy during a consultation with his lawyer at Makoanyane Military Hospital, infringing on his right to confidentiality.

He then requested the court to order that Moepi be granted privacy and confidentiality during medical consultations.

Lead prosecutor Advocate Rethabile Setlojoane did not oppose the applications.

LCS Superintendent (Sup) Tšepo Tsunyane was subsequently called to address the court regarding these incidents. He explained that Kamoli’s wife had allegedly requested that his medical appointment be delayed until the following week and was not aware of any fuel shortage issues.

Regarding Sgt Moepi’s privacy concerns, Supt Tsunyane noted that the LCS and Makoanyane Hospital were in discussions to address such issues in the future.

Justice Hungwe subsequently ordered that Kamoli be taken to a doctor yesterday for the trial to continue today.