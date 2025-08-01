“Kamoli bullied my husband for years”

. . . Mahao’s widow tells court

Moorosi Tsiane

THE widow of slain army commander Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Maaparankoe Mahao has branded former Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander Tlali Kamoli a “bully” who harassed her husband for years culminating in his controversial killing in 2015.

Testifying as the 39th state witness in the ongoing murder trial, Mamphanya Mahao told the court that her husband frequently spoke about the hostility he experienced in the army, particularly at the hands of Kamoli.

“My husband told me that Kamoli used to bully him and say he had no place in the army because the army was not for educated people,” Mamphanya said.

Lt-Gen Mahao joined the army in 1996 after earning a law degree from the National University of Lesotho.

Mamphanya recounted that during the recruit pass-out parade, Kamoli approached her husband and poked him with a stick.

“He told me that Kamoli poked him and said he would make sure he did not survive in the army.”.

She said her husband had shared this troubling encounter with her as far back as in 1996 and that Kamoli had vowed to make his life in the army miserable.

According to Mamphanya, Lt-Gen Mahao regularly confided in her about the animosity he endured from Kamoli. One particularly chilling moment, she recalled, was during that same recruit parade, where Kamoli’s threats became physical.

She said the relationship between the two soured even more over the years.

“In 2010, Ntate Mahao was deployed as a military attaché in Botswana. When he was due to return in 2012, I was warned by a trusted source to advise him to seek employment elsewhere, possibly with the African Union or the United Nations,” she said.

However, Mamphanya said her husband refused, insisting that he wanted to return home and contribute to the transformation of the LDF by using his skills to develop the military institution.

She said Lt-Gen Mahao once told her he and Kamoli were not on good terms.

“He said Kamoli accused him of wanting to take control of the LDF,” she said.

Kamoli’s lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, indicated he would apply to have Mamphanya’s evidence struck from the court record.

“May I be allowed to file an application asking for this evidence to be expunged from the record immediately after this witness completes her testimony? Even before cross-examination begins,” said Adv Molati.

But state prosecutor, Adv Lehlohonolo Phooko, argued the testimony was admissible as circumstantial evidence.

“My Lord, this is the circumstantial value of why we are here today. It is circumstantial evidence and does not aim to prove the facts directly,” said Adv Phooko.

Lt-Gen Mahao was shot and killed on 25 June 2015 in Ha Lekete, Mokema, in what the army at the time claimed was a shootout with mutinous soldiers.

Kamoli is charged alongside Captains Litekanyo Nyakane and Haleo Makara; Sergeants Lekhooa Moepi and Motsamai Fako; and Corporals Marasi ‘Moleli, Motšoane Machai, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, and Tšitso Ramoholi.

The trial continues today, with Mamphanya expected to proceed with her evidence.