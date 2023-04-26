Kabi confident of forming next gvt

Moroke Sekoboto

ALL Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, says he is confident that his party will bounce back into government come 2027.

Addressing party members clad in their yellow, green, and red colours in Motimposo, Maseru, at the weekend, Mr Kabi claimed supporters who had abandoned the ABC following its dismal performance during the 7 October 2022 elections were now coming back in their numbers.

This gave him hope that the party will do well and return to government, he said.

“The members we lost are returning to the party as they have realised that they made a mistake by voting for Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP),” Mr Kabi said.

The ABC would return to power in the next elections scheduled for 2027 provided its officials avoid infighting, he said.

The party needed to show a united front, he said.

“When we are back into government, we will execute ABC policies that will benefit Basotho.”

The ABC flopped spectacularly at the October 2022 elections. Having won 48 constituency seats in the 2017 elections to become the lead party in the subsequent governing coalitions formed in June 2017 and May 2020 respectively, the ABC, now led by Mr Kabi, crashed to its worst ever defeat as it failed to win a single constituency this time around.

Were it not for the controversial proportional representation (PR) system, the ABC would have sunk into total oblivion. Thanks to the PR system, the once formidable party has eight seats in the 11th parliament.

Mr Kabi said the Matekane-led coalition government was failing to the curb high crime rate including ubiquitous murders. It would only take an ABC led administration to end the scourge of crime, Mr Kabi claimed, seemingly forgetting that crime escalated dramatically during the time of ABC led coalitions.

The RFP had also failed to keep its election promises to improve the lives of Basotho as the latter were still wallowing in poverty, Mr Kabi claimed.

“We are watching from the sidelines as we are no longer in government. We vowed to let RFP govern without disturbing them but this is not easy as things don’t look good at the moment,” Mr Kabi said.

He said the infighting that led to the fall of the ABC from its former glory was now a thing of the past as the party had learnt its lessons.

It was now focused on bouncing back and execute its policies aimed at improving the lives of Basotho.

The ABC dug its own grave through its penchant for infighting which spawned various splinter parties like the Teboho Mojapela-led Socialist Revolutionaries, Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP), and Tefo Mapesela’s Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP). Its humiliation at the October 2022 polls was therefore not surprising.

Mr Kabi told the Motimposo rally that some former ABC members now regretted having given their votes away to the RFP hoping it would turn around their fortunes. Nothing had changed and they were now regretting, he claimed.

“Some people regret voting for the RFP because they are still struggling to make ends meet. They had high hopes that this government would improve things but unfortunately, this has not been the case.”

Mr Kabi believes the ABC will win the next elections and fulfill founding leader, Thomas Thabane’s dreams.

“I am confident that we are going to win and govern to fulfill Ntate Thabane’s dreams. All we need to do is stop fighting among ourselves and be patient so we can govern as a united front. Let’s open doors and welcome ABC members who had left the party back. They should find a warm place filled with joy, love, and unity. I am aware that they coming back one by one,” he said.

“They must find a warm home. We need to join hands and unite to make sure that ABC policies that led to its formation are executed.”

Former ABC Motimposo MP, Pitso Maisa, and musician Matse’eliso Makhele rejoined the party at the rally. Mr Maisa had left the party in January 2017 to form the Truth and Reconciliation Unity (TRU) with then ABC deputy leader, Tlali Khasu.

The two cited poor administration by some ABC National Executive Committee (NEC) members as their reason for leaving the party.

Ms Makhele had left to join the Revolution for Prosperity.

On her part, ABC deputy leader, Pinkie Manamolela, also said the party was confident of winning the 2027 elections.

“We still have high unemployment in the country and women are killed at an alarming rate. As the ABC we are prepared to tackle these challenges head on when we become the next government,” Dr Manamolela said.

She also urged ABC members to vote wisely during the party women’s league elections scheduled for 29-31 April this year.

“I am appealing to you to vote wisely. We must elect women who will support the leader (Kabi) and stand firmly with him as we walk this hard journey.”

Dr Manamolela said members must not vote based on friendships but for officials who are faithful to the ABC.