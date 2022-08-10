Kabi calls for unity as ABC holds primaries

’Marafaele Mohloboli

ALL Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, has called for unity ahead of primary elections. The primaries are aimed at choosing candidates to represent the party in the October elections.

Addressing a huge crowd of over 2500 party supporters in Qacha’s Nek this week, Mr Kabi stressed the need for members to do away with factions and close ranks if the ABC is to retain its status as the lead party in government.

“God help you to display oneness and unity during the primary elections because this is our first step towards the 7 October polls,” Mr Kabi said.

“Let us all calm down and stop fighting. Stop referring to each other by your factional names and camps. In fact, factions and camps should cease and we should all talk about one ABC. After the primaries, we should all be talking about the direction we want to take the country, not factions.”

It remains to be seen if his call for unity will find any takers. This as hardliners who have been backed him in his power struggle with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro have vowed to do away with bigwigs who resisted the party national executive committee (NEC)’s moves to oust the premier to pave way for his (Kabi’s) ascendancy.

Despite all the troubles which have seen some heavyweights like ministers Thabo Sophonea and Lepota Sekola defect to the Basotho Action Party and Democratic Congress respectively in the space of a week, Mr Kabi remains confident of winning power.

He said upon winning power, his government would immediately establish a school to cater for the disabled. Learners would be housed in boarding facilities and their fees paid by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS), he said.

“This school will set up in Hloahloeng, Mohale’s Hoek and students from all over the country will go there instead of South Africa. Not everyone will understand my vision, probably because they don’t know what it’s like to have a disabled child.

“There are families who have locked up their disabled children in their houses because they can’t afford to take them to schools which cater for their needs. But this particular school will be very affordable and we shall take pride in it just like the ABC is proud of the Maseru District Hospital and Eye Clinic which is currently under construction,” Mr Kabi said.

He called on Energy and Meteorology Minister, Mohapi Mohapinyane, to ensure that all communities in the Qacha’s Nek district were supplied with electricity before the elections.

“We need electricity here before the elections to improve the lives of the people. We also need to upgrade the roads to ensure smooth travel. We will also deal with stock theft and rampant crime when we win the elections,” Mr Kabi said.