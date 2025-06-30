Justice ministry approves draft 2025-2030 blueprint

Seithati Motšoeneng

THE Ministry of Justice and Law has reviewed and endorsed the first draft of its five-year strategic plan for 2025-2030, a significant step in the development of the blueprint.

The event, held yesterday at the Victory Hall in collaboration with the European Union (EU) in Lesotho, brought together key stakeholders from across the justice sector to ensure the strategic framework aligns with national priorities, international obligations, and societal aspirations.

In his opening remarks, on behalf of Minister of Justice and Law, Richard Ramoeletsi, Principal Secretary (PS), Lira Ralebese, emphasized the critical role of collaborative effort in shaping the future of justice delivery.

He highlighted the extensive, months-long process of consultations and planning leading to the draft plan.

“Today’s exercise is not merely about setting goals but is also about creating a living, dynamic framework that drives progress, encourages innovation, and remains responsive to change,” Mr Ralebese said.

He urged participants to engage in open dialogue and foster shared ownership to collectively realise the ministry’s vision.

The strategic plan for the Ministry of Justice and Law is centred around several key objectives: rebuilding public trust in the justice system, implementing essential reforms, and fortifying the legal framework.

This approach is particularly critical as the ministry is undergoing a significant merger, combining the former ministries of law and justice into a single entity, necessitating a comprehensive strategy to guide its integration and future operations.

Specifically, the plan aims to restore public confidence by emphasizing transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the system.

It seeks to drive tangible reforms in the justice sector, addressing past challenges in execution and implementation. Strengthening the legal framework involves reviewing and updating existing laws, potentially developing new legislation, and ensuring alignment with international standards.

The strategic plan will also manage the integration process following the merger, establishing clear responsibilities and streamlining operations.

Furthermore, the plan is designed to incorporate cross-cutting themes such as gender equality and the protection of vulnerable groups, including children, youth, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

All these would each be integrated into relevant sections and action programmes.

It will also align with the broader national reforms agenda, which targets transformation in areas like the constitution, national security, public service, and the media.

Developing this strategic plan is a vital step towards ensuring Lesotho has a fair, effective justice system accessible to all its citizens.

EU Programmes Officer, Marcella Veneziani, acknowledged the leadership and dedication shown by Minister Ramoeletsi throughout the strategic planning process.

She noted the minister’s commitment through active engagement and championing core initiatives aimed at transforming the justice sector.

Ms Veneziani highlighted Mr Ramoeletsi’s pivotal role in building consensus among stakeholders and ensuring the plan’s alignment with both national priorities and international obligations.

She further stressed the intricate nature of justice delivery and the crucial need for coordination among all institutions involved, including the police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Legal Aid, and the Judiciary.

Commending recent improvements in coordination within the program, she congratulated the minister, heads of departments, and all government institutions involved.

Ms Veneziani explained that the EU’s support for governance reform aimed to break down existing silos, promote synergies, and “ensure each institution contributes its unique value within a unified framework”.

She called for active involvement from the heads of all institutions involved in the process.

“Your leadership is vital in translating strategic directives into tangible actions, in fostering partnership and driving the systemic change required to meet both national and global justice commitments,” Ms Veneziani said.

Ms Veneziani identified reducing case backlog and facilitating speedy access to quality justice as a key national commitment.

According to Ms Veneziani, coordination will be essential to align institutional efforts, facilitate resource mobilisation, and oversee sector-wide performance tracking.

By fostering collective decision-making and shared accountability, the strategic plan aims to eliminate fragmentation and enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the justice sector.

In line with the strategic plan’s vision, she encouraged every institution to commit to rigorous monitoring and evaluation processes.

Establishing robust performance metrics and accountability mechanisms, she added, will collectively ensure the justice sector remains responsive, efficient, and transformative.