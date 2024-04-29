Judge Nathane dies 

Moorosi Tsiane

THE judiciary is in mourning after it lost High Court Judge, Justice Hopolang Nathane, this week.

The High Court and Court of Appeal Registrar, ‘Mathato Sekoai, has confirmed the untimely death of Justice Nathane who died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Advocate Sekoai said it was too early to go into the details of the judge’s death.

“It is true that he (Nathane) passed away on Tuesday evening, but I think this is a sensitive matter and I cannot comment on it any further as we have to give his family some time to deal with their loss,” said Adv Sekoai.

But the Lesotho Times has been reliably informed that Justice Nathane had been sick since January this year.

Justice Nathane was part of the seven judges who were recruited in March 2022 by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He was appointed as the senior judge of the Northern Division of the High Court at Tšifa-li-Mali Court Complex in Leribe. Only two judges were posted in Leribe, meaning Justice Makampong Mokhoro remains the only judge to deal with Berea, Leribe, Butha Buthe and Mokhotlong cases. It is not yet clear whether the judiciary will redeploy another judge from Maseru or hire a new replacement for Justice Nathane.

There are 14 judges working in Maseru. These are Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane, Justices Tṧeliso Monapathi, ‘Maseforo Mahase, Molefi Makara, Moroke Mokhesi, Keketso Moahloli, Polo Banyane, Realeboha Mathaba, Fumane Khabo, ‘Mabatṧoeneng Hlaele, Moneuoa Kopo, Tṧeliso Mokoko, ‘Mafelile Ralebese and ‘Maliepollo Makhetha.