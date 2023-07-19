Joburg CBD explosion mayhem

At least five taxis overturned while motorists were trapped inside their cars following an explosion in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday.
The explosion, which caused fissures on the roads near the Bree Street Taxi Rank, is believed to have happened around 5pm when most people were getting ready to go home.
“Suddenly, I saw a taxi overturning because of the force of the blast. Some motorists became trapped inside their cars and we had to help them get out,” said the guard.
Another taxi was seen lying on its side on Joubert Street while other cars stood on the side of the road unable to move.
Several videos of the mayhem were shared on social media.
Netcare24 spokesperson Russell Meiring confirmed the incident saying paramedics and other emergency services were on the scene assessing the damage and possible injuries to people.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams were rushing to the scene to find out what led to the incident.
In one of the videos on social media, shocked crowds can be seen using their phones to capture the aftermath of the explosion.
Mulaudzi said EMS would provide more information once the situation has been assessed.