Joburg CBD explosion mayhem

At least five taxis overturned while motorists were trapped inside their cars following an explosion in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday.

The explosion, which caused fissures on the roads near the Bree Street Taxi Rank, is believed to have happened around 5pm when most people were getting ready to go home.

According to a car guard, who works near the taxi rank, the loud explosion came from underground near the corner of Bree and Rissik streets.

“Suddenly, I saw a taxi overturning because of the force of the blast. Some motorists became trapped inside their cars and we had to help them get out,” said the guard.

Another taxi was seen lying on its side on Joubert Street while other cars stood on the side of the road unable to move.

Several videos of the mayhem were shared on social media.