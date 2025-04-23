Inmates steal LCS groceries 

…to resell outside

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) hunger woes are being further exacerbated by inmates who steal groceries from the institution.

It has emerged that inmates nearing the end of their sentences, who are allowed some interaction with the outside world, have been stealing maize meal from the LCS to resell to citizens outside.

In the latest development, two inmates were caught on Saturday at the LCS’s Maseru Open Camp while attempting to sell stolen maize meal to buy tobacco.

Maseru Open Camp, located in Ha Leqele, Maseru, houses inmates who are close to release. The facility operates with relaxed security measures, as these inmates are considered rehabilitated and unlikely to flee or commit new offenses.

The duo was apprehended along with a man employed by a private security company, who is alleged to be their customer.

The inmate who handed over the maize meal to the security guard was due to appear before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court this week, but the case could not proceed as the kitchen staff inmate, believed to be the main perpetrator, was not brought before court.

During interviews by the prosecutor, Advocate Nthabiseng Mafaleng, it was revealed that the inmate working in the kitchen would pass the maize meal to another inmate responsible for herding livestock outside the facility. The latter would then sell the goods.

“I was approached by an inmate who works in the kitchen. He said he had a plan to make us money by selling maize meal. Since I interact with people outside while herding livestock, he said I could deliver it to customers,” the inmate explained.

He further stated, “I then met this man (the security guard), who agreed to buy the maize meal.”

The second accused, the security officer, said he had not known the maize meal was stolen.

“The first accused told me he had maize meal to sell, and I agreed to buy it. I didn’t know it was stolen from the kitchen unit,” he said.

LCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Pheko Ntobane, said the possible involvement of an LCS officer could not be ruled out.

“These inmates should always be supervised by an officer. The officer must also monitor food consumption to properly manage the groceries. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether an LCS officer is part of the scheme,” AC Ntobane said.

He noted that inmates at Maseru Open Camp are typically assigned agricultural duties and are under minimal supervision.

AC Ntobane also raised concerns about the public health risks of buying food from inmates.

“We plan to hold public meetings to raise awareness about the seriousness of distributing prohibited food. This offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of M15,000, whether one is selling or receiving such food.”