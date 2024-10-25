Letsatsi Selikoe

THE government has praised India as a crucial partner, significantly contributing to Lesotho’s economic progress and development.

The Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts, and Culture, Motlatsi Maqelepo, said this during the annual India Day cultural and food festival held over the weekend at the ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre.

This year’s festival was particularly significant, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Basotho nation.

It allowed both cultures to come together in a vibrant display of traditions. The event not only highlighted India’s rich culinary heritage but also offered Basotho entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their businesses, fostering local entrepreneurship and providing exposure to their goods.

Various stalls featured traditional Indian dishes alongside local delicacies, creating a delightful fusion of flavours for attendees. Cultural performances, such as the Indian Bollywood dance and song, along with the local mokhibo, spiced up the festivities, enriching the cross-cultural exchange.

Mr Maqelepo expressed his gratitude for India’s contributions to Lesotho’s economy, particularly in education.

“The scholarships provided by Indian universities for Basotho students are not just opportunities; they are investments in our future leaders and innovators,” Mr Maqelepo said.

He said these students, upon returning to Lesotho, bring back valuable skills and knowledge that are crucial for driving progress across multiple sectors.

The Minister acknowledged the importance of agricultural support, particularly highlighting India’s recent donation of 500 tonnes of rice to aid food security in Lesotho.

“This assistance is not merely charitable; it strengthens our economic resilience and underscores a commitment to mutual support.

“Such collaborations foster food stability, allowing families and communities to thrive, which is crucial given the challenges posed by climate change and economic fluctuations.”

Moreover, President of the Indian Association of Lesotho, Biju Abraham Korah, expressed confidence in the potential for future collaboration.

“Indian businesses are increasingly interested in investing in Lesotho, and this will lead to job creation and technology transfers. The festival embodies the spirit of friendship that unites our people.

“Each year, our government sponsors students from Lesotho to pursue their studies in India, creating pathways for mutual growth and understanding. In a demonstration of goodwill, India has also generously donated 500 tonnes of rice to assist in addressing food security in Lesotho.

Mr Korah also underscored the contributions of the Indian community within Lesotho, which has played a crucial role in the country’s developmental agenda.