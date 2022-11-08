IDM introduces post graduate Diploma in Project Management

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Institute of Development Management (IDM) has introduced an 18-month post graduate Diploma in Project Management.

IDM senior consultant manager, Lerato Seeantlo, said the new course is aimed at equipping students with skills to manage projects.

Speaking during the orientation of the first group of students this week, Ms Seeantlo said many projects fail to be completed on time due to poor management.

“When I see so many people wanting to be project managers, it shows that is huge demand for this course to fill that gap in the country.”

She said that managers often lack time management skills to complete their projects or to deliver in scheduled time, hence the need for further education.

“IDM is going to equip you with the required skills to manage time, resources and the people you work with,” Ms Seeantlo said.

On his part, IDM country director, Moeketsi Letele, said they were proud to introduce the new course.

It comes at a time when the institute is striving to be a leading provider of quality education and training in the SADC region, he said.

Dr Letele said there was need to continue improving the quality of education and training in the country.

“I am grateful that you chose this institute. You are the first batch of students to do this new course. We will do our best to empower you with the skills you to manage projects within your environments.”

He told the students that they should translate what they learn into excellence.

They should also be ready to tackle project management challenges in the country.

“There is a huge gap in the industry. You need to be innovative, analytical and masters in your chosen fields.

“You should also be team players and collaborate with other industry leaders,” he said.

Dr Letele said IDM had come up with a plan to introduce new courses this year and also embark on fund raising activities.