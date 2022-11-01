I won’t take a govt salary: Matekane

Staff Reporters

REVOLUTION for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, says he will not draw a salary from government upon assuming the post of prime minister.

Speaking in an interview with the South Africa’s Sunday Independent this week, Mr Matekane, who is set to be sworn in as premier on 28 October, said he would instead channel his salary back into projects that would benefit vulnerable sections of Lesotho’s population.

The business mogul-turned politician, said his government would be a welcome break from the previous administrations run by career politicians.

“Since I am not a career politician, Basotho can expect a listening leader who puts the needs of the people first,” Mr Matekane said.

“I have said, on many platforms, that I am not in it for the money but to improve the country and the lives of Basotho and I would like to reiterate this point.

“As a show that I am more concerned about the development of the country, I will not take a salary from the government, but will instead have that money invested into infrastructure and economic development. Basotho can also expect a reduction in crime, increased employment, an agricultural and digital revolution and improved infrastructure,” he added.

The RFP won 56 out of the 80 constituencies in the 7 October general elections. His party fell just five seats shy of achieving an outright majority to allow it to govern on his own its own. It made up the difference by forging a coalition with the Movement for Economic Change (MEC and Alliance of Democrats (AD) parties. The two parties brought in a combined nine seats to enable Mr Matekane to surpass the 61-seat threshold required to form government.