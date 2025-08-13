Hlaele explains bill reserving positions for indigenous Basotho

Leemisa Thuseho

ALL Basotho Convention (ABC) MP, Lebohang Hlaele, has explained the motive behind the bid to reserve high-ranking positions in the public service for indigenous Basotho through the Lesotho (Citizenship Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Late last year, Mr Hlaele tabled a private member’s bill in parliament seeking to amend the Lesotho Citizenship Order, 1971, to stipulate positions that a person who acquires Lesotho citizenship by naturalisation or registration may not hold.

The bill proposes an amendment to Section 22 of the Lesotho Citizenship Order by inserting a new section, 22A, which states that any naturalised citizen shall not hold the position of Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice, President of the Court of Appeal, Speaker of the National Assembly, President of the Senate, or Minister.

After passing through the required stages in parliament, the bill is currently under review and discussion in the Senate’s Legislation Committee.

At a session held at the Senate premises yesterday, the committee discussed the bill with relevant stakeholders, including the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police.

While both stakeholders appeared to support the bill, the IEC proposed that the position of IEC Commissioner also be included in the list of high-ranking positions reserved for indigenous Basotho.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times after the session, Mr Hlaele said the move was a precautionary measure to prevent individuals who are not Basotho by birth from competing for high-ranking positions in government.

Mr Hlaele indicated that this amendment reflects a broader constitutional change intended to preserve national identity and ensure that top positions are held by native Basotho.

He said the proposal was triggered by an incident the country encountered ahead of the 2022 national elections, when China-born Zhenyu Shao won a court case allowing him to stand for elections in Lesotho despite his foreign origins.

Mr Hlaele said had Mr Shao won the election and entered parliament, he would have had the opportunity and legal right to occupy any top positions in government.

“I was bothered by the incident ahead of the 2022 elections when one Zhenyu Shao stood for elections. Had he won, there was nothing to stop him from attaining a high-ranking position such as Prime Minister,” Mr Hlaele said.

“At that time, the Constitutional Court ruled that there was nothing to prevent a naturalised Mosotho like Shao from running for elections and even advised parliament to enact a law limiting and disqualifying naturalised citizens from occupying certain positions.

“Thus, I was afraid that if we did not react, one day this country could be led by foreigners.”

Mr Hlaele said the meeting with relevant stakeholders was a promising step towards securing Senate approval for the bill, with or without amendments, before it is returned to the National Assembly for further debate.