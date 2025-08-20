His Majesty hails Econet’s education drive

…as ETL unveils yet another cohort of Moshoeshoe I scholarship

Moroke Sekoboto

HIS Majesty King Letsie III has applauded Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) and its sister organisation, Higherlife Foundation Lesotho, for their continued investment in education, urging the latest recipients of the Moshoeshoe I Scholarship to honour the legacy of King Moshoeshoe I by serving the nation with love and dedication.

This His Majesty said during the unveiling of this year’s cohort at the Royal Palace yesterday.

“We are amazed by what ETL is doing for Basotho. By investing in education, Lesotho’s economy will grow. To the students, this scholarship comes with a huge responsibility as it is named after a great King, Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Basotho nation. He was known as the King who served his nation with love; he therefore left us to serve the country with love and dedication,” King Letsie III said at the unveiling of the 4th cohort of scholars at the Royal Palace yesterday.

The Moshoeshoe I Scholarship, launched in 2022, is a prestigious academic programme designed to empower academically gifted Basotho youth with a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

ETL Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Plaatjies, said since inception, Econet and Higherlife Foundation have invested over M2.1 million in tuition and stipends for the “Moshoeshoelites”.

In the past financial year alone, they committed M8.1 million towards education-focused corporate social investment initiatives across Lesotho.

“Today we celebrate the courage, brilliance and resilience of our Moshoeshoe I Scholars. This scholarship has nurtured bright minds who are already making great strides in their chosen fields,” Mr Plaatjies said.

He cited examples of recipients who are already excelling, including Noi Mokoaleli from the first cohort who is studying Mining Engineering at the University of Johannesburg, Temoho Morobe from the second cohort who is pursuing a BSc in Actuarial Science at the University of Lusaka, Puleng Mohlomi from the third cohort who is studying Geology at Rhodes University, and Kabelo Latela from the current cohort who has embarked on his MBChB (Medicine) journey at the University of Lusaka.

“We eagerly await the moment when the very first group of Moshoeshoe I Scholars graduate, as this will mark a new era when we can begin to see and enjoy the tangible fruits of this investment,” he added.

Mr Plaatjies also cited other inspiring stories of Basotho youth excelling globally, including 19-year-old Palesa Moiloa, who recently left Maseru for Beirut to pursue Mechanical Engineering at the American University of Beirut.

From ranking fifth nationally in her LGCSE exams, excelling at STAR and African Leadership Academies, to winning the Best Societal Impact Award for her 3D-printed prosthetics research, Palesa’s journey was presented as a reminder of the boundless potential of Lesotho’s youth.

“Her story, alongside the achievements of our own Moshoeshoelites, underscores one truth: we live in a world of possibilities,” Mr Plaatjies said.

He expressed gratitude to ETL customers and partners, noting that their loyalty makes such investments possible.

Beyond education, he highlighted ETL’s commitment to digital inclusion and innovation, pointing to the successful rollout of 5G network coverage across all 10 districts, the expansion of fibre connectivity across nine districts with Thaba-Tseka next in line, and network enhancements in Maseru through the Re Le Utloile (we heard you) initiative.

“Today we do not only award certificates; we renew hope, inspire ambition, and affirm our collective belief in the transformative power of education. To the 4th Cohort of Moshoeshoelites: we are proud of you, we believe in you, and we cannot wait to see the extraordinary heights you will reach,” Mr Plaatjies said.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Bokang Masenyetse, thanked Higherlife Foundation and Econet for believing in the transformative power of education.

He said the scholarship was more than financial aid – it was “a vote of confidence in our potential, a call to rise, and a challenge to lead.” He further emphasised that by investing in STEM education, Higherlife Foundation and Econet are planting seeds that will grow into solutions for the country’s most pressing challenges, from digital transformation and infrastructure development to sustainable agriculture and healthcare.