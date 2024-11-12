Health ministry urges safe medicine use 

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Ministry of Health, through its Department of Pharmaceuticals, has urged the public to use medicines safely and to report any side effects that they may feel after taking medications.

Marelebohile Mabuzela, a representative from that department, said using medicines correctly could significantly reduce the risk of side effects and serious harm.

She noted that by reporting side effects when they occured, individuals “can help make medicines safer for everyone”.

Ms Mabuzela spoke this week as Lesotho marked the MedSafety Week, an annual global initiative spanning six days from November 4 to 10, involving 104 organisations across 91 countries.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of using medicines appropriately to prevent side effects and the necessity of reporting them when they occur.

“Medicines are used by millions to treat various illnesses, but they can sometimes cause side effects. Today marks the launch of the ninth global MedSafety Week campaign, in which the Lesotho Medicine Regulatory Authority (LeMERA) participates as one of 104 partner organisations,” stated Ms Mabuzela.

“Research indicates that about half of all side effects are preventable. Patient safety is our top priority, and during MedSafety Week, we want to remind patients to take their medications as directed, and for healthcare professionals to review treatments before prescribing them.”

“It’s easy to think that only scientists or healthcare professionals can make medicines safer. However, as a medicine user, both you and the patient play a critical role. Every time you report a suspected side effect to a clinic, hospital, pharmacy, or healthcare professional, you contribute to making medicine safer for patients worldwide,” Ms Mabuzela explained.

She added that during MedSafety Week 2024, everyone could help promote the campaign’s message by using designated hashtags and sharing social media posts from the Ministry of Health, LeMERA, and other participating organizations.

Local partner organisations in Lesotho would also be involved in the campaign.

“Medicine regulators globally have reporting systems in place to monitor the safety of medicines. This helps us gain more knowledge about known side effects and discover new ones, which can lead to warnings and changes in how medicine is used,” Ms Mabuzela elaborated.

In Lesotho, side effects can be reported by healthcare professionals and the public through the District Health Information Systems (DHIS) II, adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports, hard copies, and reporting tools, or directly at health facilities.

All reports are evaluated by LeMERA, to determine the necessary steps to protect medicine users in Lesotho from harm.

“Patients are advised to consult healthcare professionals if they have health concerns. All healthcare workers and the public are encouraged to report side effects consistently,” added Ms Mabuzela.