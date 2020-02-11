Happy Nation singing competition returns

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE Happy Nation singing competition resumes tomorrow as the search for the most talented tertiary student continues.

The competition had taken a break during the tertiary holidays.

Now down to the top nine, the competition started last September and is meant to come up with the best singer from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Lerotholi Polytechnic and the National University of Lesotho (NUL). The winner will walk away M20 000 richer.

Competition manager, Thoriso Ralefu told the Weekender in a recent interview that they have now whittled down the contestants to just nine having started with an initial 40.

“We are now down to the last nine with three singers from each institution,” Ralefu said.

“From now on until the finale on 1 March 2020, we will be eliminating the contestants based on their votes instead of the schools they come from.”

Ralefu said Happy Nation is about scouting talent, moulding and expanding it to the most appropriate stage.

“We are working with tertiary schools to fish for singing talent and we have partnered with giants in the music industry to bring this to reality,” he said.

He said they were excited that the competition was finally approaching the end as they had a fruitful journey in finding talent amongst these schools.

“We realised that the local music industry is almost non-existent and in most cases music in not considered a career hence we thought it would be ideal to bring this kind of competition to students so that they do what they love while at the same time studying.”

He also noted that the next eliminations would start on 14 February where contestants will be eliminated based on their votes.

Ralefu said they also hope that the competition would grow from the initial edition.

He however, said their challenge on the current edition was that they took a break to adjust to the school holidays and examinations, which hindered their progress.