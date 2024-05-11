Govt steps up HIV fight 

…launches mobile app to digitalize HIV control

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Ministry of Health’s Disease Control Department is committed to using technology as a tool to control and create awareness about diseases paralysing the nation.

Therefore, the health ministry and its counterpart in Malawi, have developed an integrated digital application for Standard HIV Treatment Guidelines with the aim of transforming access and sharing of HIV prevention and control information.

The innovative digital application, HIV Treatment Guidelines Application for Lesotho and Malawi, was launched yesterday at Avani Maseru.

The development of the application started in February 2023, funded by European Union (EU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat under the Support to Industrialisation and Productive Sectors (SIPS) initiative.

The application was development by Mitch Investments and implemented by the Universal Health Information Consultant.

The Ministry of Health’s Director of Disease Control, Mahlape Tiiti, said it was the Ministry’s priority to address the life-threatening epidemics of HIV and TB, non-communicable diseases, cancer and other infectious diseases.

Dr Tiiti said technology was a tool for public health to provide access quality care and disseminating technical information.

“It is a priority for the Ministry of Health to address the life-threatening epidemics of HIV and TB, non-communicable diseases, cancer and other infectious diseases, and it is done in decentralized and integrated manner at all our facilities as well as community-based programmes and structures,” Dr Tiiti said.

“In order to successfully address this, our health force has to be at the forefront. We need basic resources such as reference documents that are up-to-date and accessible at all times. These guidelines that we are launching today are essential to enhance the access needed by all our health workers as they manage patients every day.

“We have achievements like surpassing UNAIDS 90-90-90 target, and with this application, we will also sustain epidemic control and it is possible to reach 95-95-95 targets by 2030. The HIV Programme is also in the process of digitilizing support supervision and mentorship tools. These anticipated technologies for HIV Programme are expected to support reduction of AIDS mortality and improve the quality-of-service delivery to our communities.

“A new era has come in our HIV response as we bring technology at the core of our interventions. As part of our control and sustainability, we will use technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in our systems as they are anticipated to help health workers in analyzing public health data,” Dr Tiiti added.

For her part, the SADC SIPS Project Director, Innocent Chamwalira, said the application had been availed on Google Play Store as a free to download application, which once downloaded and installed in a smart android phone, can have its information accessed without mobile data or Wi-Fi.

“The application, which is now available on Google Play Store as a free download, gives health workers access to standard HIV treatment guidelines in a digital, interactive format. These health workers in Malawi and Lesotho have access to the latest information at their fingertips.

“The application includes an interface where health ministries’ HIV programme departments, updated guidelines, and makes important announcements to health workers. It also gives health workers access to calculators for body mass index (BMI), adherence and creatinine clearance.

“Once the application is installed, the guidelines can be downloaded for offline use, giving users unlimited access anytime and anywhere including in remote locations with limited internet connectivity. It is accessible through any basic Android smartphone. Access to electronic guidelines reduces the need for hard copy versions, enabling savings to be made on printing costs. This is particularly important given the frequent updates made to treatment guidelines,” Mr Chamwalira said.