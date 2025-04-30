Govt pushes innovative technologies in construction

Moroke Sekoboto

MINISTER of Public Works and Transport, Matjato Moteane, has said the country needs at least M15 billion to complete the country’s road network.

Mr Moteane said this during a press conference at the Roads Directorate headquarters in Maseru, ahead of the inaugural Construction and Building Materials Expo, scheduled for 6 to 7 May at Maseru Club.

He said the M15 billion required for the road network was far beyond the ministry’s current budget. As a result, his ministry was turning to innovation to bridge this funding gap.

Mr Moteane underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions in response to the evolving demands of the construction industry.

He highlighted the crucial role of maintenance in preserving infrastructure and the importance of advancements in road repair materials and techniques.

“Today marks an exciting chapter for the construction industry in Lesotho as we proudly launch the very first Construction Expo, which will bring together local and regional suppliers, manufacturers, and industry experts. At the heart of our mission to develop and maintain quality road infrastructure lies the fundamental importance of utilizing the right, high-quality materials,” Mr Moteane said.

He emphasised the ministry’s wide-ranging responsibilities, from planning and development to maintenance and quality assurance of roads and bridges, including the construction of essential rural footbridges.

“As custodians of government road policy, we recognise the need to proactively seek innovative solutions to the ever-changing landscape of our industry,” he said.

Mr Moteane explained that the Expo was a response to the real and growing challenges facing the sector.

“One significant challenge is the depletion of traditional road construction materials. Our established quarry pits are becoming exhausted, and the increasing distances to viable alternatives are driving up project costs due to escalating haulage expenses. Another pressing concern is the commercialization of quarry resources.”

He pointed to a concerning trend where companies strategically acquire potential quarry sites along anticipated project routes.

“This practice forces our contractors to buy materials from these privately owned sites, resulting in inflated construction costs. This Expo aims to foster dialogue and encourage collaborations that can help us navigate these market dynamics more effectively by actively seeking innovative solutions.”

Mr Moteane reiterated the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability. He said that the conventional use of borrow pits often led to environmentally damaging and visually unappealing landscapes, which then required expensive rehabilitation efforts.

“This Expo provides a platform to explore non-conventional and environmentally friendly materials, along with cutting-edge in-situ material improvement technologies that can reduce our dependence on traditional borrow pit extraction. Another core objective of this Expo is to foster a culture of innovation and knowledge sharing. It is imperative that the Roads Directorate remains at the forefront of road construction technologies.”

He also said the event would serve as a key forum for learning about the latest trends in construction materials, establishing direct connections with manufacturers and suppliers, and discovering transformative innovations shaping the future of the industry.

“Moreover, recognising the critical role of maintenance in preserving our infrastructure, the Expo will also highlight advancements in road repair materials and techniques. We envision this inaugural Expo as the first of many, with plans to make it an annual event. Our goal is to create a sustainable platform for continuous learning, collaboration, and the adoption of groundbreaking solutions that address our specific local needs while keeping us connected to global advancements,” Mr Moteane said.