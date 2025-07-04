Govt “mysteriously” hires 21 LCS officers  

… Correctional Service Command said to be in the dark

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE government has “unprocedurally” hired 21 officers for the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS), allegedly without the knowledge or involvement of the LCS command.

Highly placed sources within the service say the command was caught by surprise when the officers reported for duty at Maseru Central Correctional Institution three months ago.

There were no advertised posts and no formal recruitment process was followed, insiders say.

Despite LCS battling severe operational challenges — including a critical shortage of vehicles that has affected the transportation of inmates to court and hospital — the government went ahead and recruited 21 officers.

Sources insist the new recruits are serving as correctional officers, not support staff or cleaners as claimed by the government, raising concerns over the legitimacy and fairness of their appointment.

“The 21 were introduced three months ago as new staff members, and the command was completely shocked because there had been no prior discussions or approval regarding their hiring,” said one source.

“Besides, there are laid-down procedures that must be followed before any recruitment, but none of the senior officials at LCS were aware of this process.”

Another source added: “No one knows the criteria used to hire them. We just saw them showing up for work.”

This while the LCS is grappling with mounting operational challenges, particularly due to a crippling shortage of vehicles, which has severely hindered the transportation of inmates to courts and hospitals, leading to delayed trials and strained service delivery.

LCS Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pheko Ntobane, declined to comment on the 21 officers.

However, he acknowledged that the LCS was severely understaffed. AC Ntobane said he could not recall the last time the institution recruited new personnel, resulting in unbearable workloads for existing staff.

He also lamented that officers are underpaid, though he did not elaborate on specifics but added that the shortage of vehicles was affecting justice delivery.

“Our ability to comply with court orders and meet public expectations is increasingly compromised,” AC Ntobane said.

He also said the infrastructure limitations, food shortages, and lack of proper uniforms have further worsened the situation, with officers and inmates now being forced to wear civilian clothes due to uniform shortages, which has implications on identity and security.

“Uniforms help identify officers and inmates, but now we all wear civilian clothes out of necessity,” he said.

AC Ntobane revealed that the vehicle crisis is not limited to Maseru but affects LCS facilities nationwide. Even the Commissioner, who previously had access to three vehicles, now shares a single one.

When contacted, Minister of Justice and Law, Richard Ramoeletsi, said an internal investigation was launched following allegations of misconduct by some LCS officers against inmates.

“The investigation delayed promotions, but now that the report is complete, we are working to align promotions with the constitution. Those implicated will face the courts,” Mr Ramoeletsi said.

He acknowledged the staffing crisis, attributing it to high numbers of resignations and retirements.

“LCS is overwhelmed. The shortage of personnel is a serious concern.”

Mr Ramoeletsi also admitted to the transportation challenges, blaming them partly on poor vehicle maintenance and reckless driving.

“Some vehicles are grounded due to damage or overdue maintenance. Although funds are available for procurement, the process is still ongoing. Quotations have been requested, and nine vehicles have already been hired.”

On uniforms, he explained that LCS had tried to manufacture their own using internal machinery, but the initiative collapsed last year due to disagreements over colour, fabric, and suppliers.

“Now that the cloth is available, production will resume,” he said.

However, on the controversy surrounding the recent hiring of 21 officers, Mr Ramoeletsi denied that constables were recruited, insisting that these were merely support staff such as cleaners or assistants — far below the rank of constable.

“LCS management knows very well that they requested to hire these 21 support workers,” he said.

Mr Ramoeletsi also reiterated his commitment to the correctional service, saying both he and Prime Minister Sam Matekane view LCS as a national priority.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve these challenges,” he said.

Contrary to his claims, another source told the Lesotho Times that the 21 were recruits not cleaners.

“The inmates do the cleaning of the LCS facilities and no one has ever been hired to clean the LCS.”