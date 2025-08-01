Govt mulls suspending livestock imports

…as Foot-and-Mouth Disease spreads in South Africa

Moroke Sekoboto

THE government is closely monitoring the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in neighbouring South Africa and is assessing preventative measures, including a potential suspension of both imports and exports of livestock products.

This was announced by the Minister of Information, Communication, Science, Technology and Innovation, Nthati Moorosi, during a cabinet briefing held yesterday at the LNBS premises.

Ms Moorosi said the move aims to protect Lesotho’s livestock sector from a possible FMD outbreak, which could have devastating economic consequences.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. It is known for its rapid spread and severe impact on the global livestock industry.

“The cabinet discussed the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and the possible ways of preventing its entry into Lesotho,” Ms Moorosi said.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition reported on the matter, highlighting that if the disease reaches our country, it would negatively impact our livestock and economy. We would be unable to trade in livestock products, including wool, mohair, and meat.”

She emphasised that Lesotho was particularly vulnerable due to its geographical position and lack of vaccination coverage.

“There is an outbreak of FMD in South Africa, which poses a significant risk to Lesotho as a landlocked country. We are especially at risk because our animals are not vaccinated against the disease, and we lack sufficient veterinary personnel.”

Although there had been no reported cases of FMD in Lesotho so far, Ms Moorosi warned that the threat remained high.

“While we can say we have not yet been affected, other countries are able to declare themselves FMD-free because they routinely vaccinate their livestock. Unfortunately, we lack the capacity to conduct regular testing or vaccinations.”

She singled out KwaZulu-Natal as one of the worst-affected regions in South Africa, making Mokhotlong district especially vulnerable due to the porous and poorly monitored border.

“In light of the ongoing situation, the government is considering suspending the import and export of livestock and livestock products. The disease is highly infectious and can be transmitted through saliva. We are continuously assessing and monitoring the situation.”

Other cabinet matters addressed during the briefing included: Progress on the Animal Production, Wealth and Health Bill by the Ministry of Agriculture; Updates on the recent Children’s Parliament; Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s trip to Spain, where he lobbied for increased funding access for developing countries; His Majesty King Letsie III’s visit to Benin, where he delivered an address on climate change in developing nations; and, Ongoing discussions on the plight of Basotho migrants in South Africa.