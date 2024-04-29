SUBSCRIBE
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Home NewsLocal News Govt establishes inquiry to probe LCS torture 
Local NewsNews

Govt establishes inquiry to probe LCS torture 

by Lesotho Times
written by Lesotho Times 0 comment

Mathatisi Sebusi 

THE government has set aside over M2 million to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the December 2023 escape of prisoners and alleged torture of inmates at Maseru Central Correctional Institution (MCCI). 

This is according to the Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, who said a three-member commission had been established through a gazette by Prime Minister Sam Matekane. 

It is made up of High Court judge, Justice Realeboha Mathaba, a former deputy prime minister (DPM), Lesotho’s ambassador to United States and human rights lawyer Advocate Kelebone Maope, and former Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) commissioner Mojalefa Thulo. 

“The commission would among others investigate, appraise and evaluate the circumstances that led to the escape of prisoners in December last year and instances around the search of inmates   operation which was undertaken by LCS officers after the escape of inmates,” Mr Ramoeletsi said. 

“The commission started its work on Monday when it met to strategise on how to carry out the inquiry next week. It will sit at MCCI where the witnesses are located in order to cut costs of having to transport them to any other place…. However, some testimonies are likely to be taken in camera as it happens in other inquiries due to the sensitivity of some information.” 

Mr Ramoeletsi said the commission would also consider the LCS internal inquiry report conducted in January this year and the report of the Ombudsman issued last month. 

He noted that the commission has been legalised by the Legal Notice No. 26 of 2024 which was published this week. 

“The commission will work for two months with a possible extension of a month and will compile a report which they will submit to the Prime Minister. 

“The government has set aside over M2 million for this exercise. The panel will enjoy similar benefits to those of High Court judges, but we will recall that one of them is already a judge while the other is a former DPM so we will cut costs on them as they already enjoy state benefits.” 

He said the recommendations by the commission are binding and the government will ensure that they are implemented. 

This commission comes slightly a month after Ombudsman Advocate Tlotliso Polaki released her report wherein she urged the Lesotho Mounted Police Officers (LMPS) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to respectively investigate and prosecute 114 Lesotho Correctional Services officers who allegedly subjected inmates to torture, thus causing them grievous bodily harm. 

The torture of inmates also resulted in the death of one inmate, Bokang Tsoako and permanent crippling of Tlotliso Bereng. 

Advocate Polako’s report was tabled before the National Assembly last Friday and has been referred to relevant parliamentary committee.  

 

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You may also like

Famo leader warns of more bloodbath 

Town Clerk charged in M14 million scandal 

Judge Nathane dies 

DCEO now probes Tholo Energy in M40 million...

Publisher faces threats over pension fund stories 

‘New ABC NEC will deliver the goods’ Mokoatle 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Lesotho’s widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

@2023 – Lesotho Times. All Rights Reserved.