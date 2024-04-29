Govt establishes inquiry to probe LCS torture 

Mathatisi Sebusi

THE government has set aside over M2 million to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the December 2023 escape of prisoners and alleged torture of inmates at Maseru Central Correctional Institution (MCCI).

This is according to the Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, who said a three-member commission had been established through a gazette by Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

It is made up of High Court judge, Justice Realeboha Mathaba, a former deputy prime minister (DPM), Lesotho’s ambassador to United States and human rights lawyer Advocate Kelebone Maope, and former Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) commissioner Mojalefa Thulo.

“The commission would among others investigate, appraise and evaluate the circumstances that led to the escape of prisoners in December last year and instances around the search of inmates operation which was undertaken by LCS officers after the escape of inmates,” Mr Ramoeletsi said.

“The commission started its work on Monday when it met to strategise on how to carry out the inquiry next week. It will sit at MCCI where the witnesses are located in order to cut costs of having to transport them to any other place…. However, some testimonies are likely to be taken in camera as it happens in other inquiries due to the sensitivity of some information.”

Mr Ramoeletsi said the commission would also consider the LCS internal inquiry report conducted in January this year and the report of the Ombudsman issued last month.

He noted that the commission has been legalised by the Legal Notice No. 26 of 2024 which was published this week.

“The commission will work for two months with a possible extension of a month and will compile a report which they will submit to the Prime Minister.

“The government has set aside over M2 million for this exercise. The panel will enjoy similar benefits to those of High Court judges, but we will recall that one of them is already a judge while the other is a former DPM so we will cut costs on them as they already enjoy state benefits.”

He said the recommendations by the commission are binding and the government will ensure that they are implemented.

This commission comes slightly a month after Ombudsman Advocate Tlotliso Polaki released her report wherein she urged the Lesotho Mounted Police Officers (LMPS) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to respectively investigate and prosecute 114 Lesotho Correctional Services officers who allegedly subjected inmates to torture, thus causing them grievous bodily harm.

The torture of inmates also resulted in the death of one inmate, Bokang Tsoako and permanent crippling of Tlotliso Bereng.

Advocate Polako’s report was tabled before the National Assembly last Friday and has been referred to relevant parliamentary committee.