Govt delays teachers’ August salaries

Ntsebeng Motsoeli

THE government is on a collision course with teachers after the Ministry of Education and Training delayed paying their August 2020 salaries.

The teachers’ salaries are normally paid between the 23rd and the 25th of every month. But they have not been paid for this month.

Education minister Ntlhoi Motsamai said the delay was due to challenges because they are implementing a new career salary structure for the teachers.

However, the teachers who are demanding that their salaries be paid forthwith, failing which they will take unspecified action. They are expected to start lessons for examination classes next week.

The ministry’s communications officer, Molikuoa ‘Mota, said the teachers were only likely to be paid in September.