Govt commits to child-friendly health care for all

. . . as nations commemorate World Patient Safety Day

Moroke Sekoboto

THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality, accessible, and equitable primary health care for all, including children.

In partnership with UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health yesterday launched child-friendly community services under the initiative E Seng Ka Ngoana — a Sesotho phrase meaning “putting the child first” — in Mafeteng.

The launch reflected a united vision for Lesotho where every child is safe, health services are trusted, and communities are empowered to contribute to national well-being.

This year, World Patient Safety Day is themed “Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child” with the slogan “Patient Safety from the Start”.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health, Selibe Mochoboroane, described the initiative as a declaration of values, a reaffirmation of obligations and a social contract with Lesotho’s children.

“E Seng Ka Ngoana envisions communities where every Mosotho child is safe, protected, and able to thrive,” Mr Mochoboroane said.

“Access to healthcare, birth registration, nutrition, clean water, education, protection from harm, and the love and support of caring adults are not luxuries — they are basic rights of every child.”

He said the initiative committed to building communities where children were prioritised in planning, development and service delivery.

“Quality care begins with safety, and it must begin with children. Newborns and children die from causes we can address: delays in care, unsafe deliveries, missed immunisations, or poor-quality services. We cannot continue to accept avoidable harm.”

By embedding patient safety principles into E Seng Ka Ngoana, he said the government was ensuring that every child received respectful, safe, and high-quality care from the very first breath.

UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Bob Muchabaiwa, underscored patient safety as a fundamental human right but said, it is especially non-negotiable for children.

“In Lesotho, many newborn and child deaths are preventable. They result from delays in accessing care, substandard health services, missed immunisations, insufficient antenatal care, and a lack of skilled birth attendants. Far too many lives are lost because our systems are not equipped to respond when it matters most,” Dr Muchabaiwa said.

He described E Seng Ka Ngoana as more than a health sector initiative, but a nationwide movement.

“It is a rallying cry to every sector, leader, household, and community. We envision health centres where mothers are treated with compassion, where every baby is welcomed by trained professionals, and schools that are safe, nurturing, and free from violence, bullying, and discrimination. We envision communities that protect children from abuse, neglect, early marriage, and exploitation, where every child can survive, thrive, and reach their full potential, not just in urban areas but in every village and remote community.”

Dr Muchabaiwa stressed that safeguarding children’s well-being requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

“Education, social development, justice, local government, finance, and communities must work together to provide comprehensive, integrated, and rights-based solutions, backed by strong leadership and accountability at every level.”

WHO Representative, Innocent Nuwagira, echoed these sentiments, saying children had the right to safe, high-quality health care from the start. He warned that newborns and young children were particularly vulnerable due to their rapid growth, evolving health needs, and unique disease patterns.

“Even a single safety incident can have life-long consequences for a child’s health and development.

“To accelerate progress, countries — including Lesotho — must raise awareness of safety risks, mobilise health professionals and civil society, empower parents and caregivers, and invest in research and innovation for safer care practices. Protecting children from harm is central to achieving Universal Health Coverage and safeguarding the future of our nation,” Dr Nuwagira said.