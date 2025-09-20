Govt abandons vehicles worth over M4m

Mohloai Mpesi

THE government has reportedly abandoned some of its vehicles at the Lakeside mechanical yard, where they now lie derelict.

Two trucks, each valued at over M2 million, have been left idle for years, while the government continues to pay hefty storage fees.

Poor management of government assets remains a problem in Lesotho, with civil servants and even ordinary citizens unilaterally taking control of state property for personal gain.

To curb this, the Sam Matekane-led coalition government established the Government Assets Search and Recovery Task Team (GASERTT) in December 2022.

The 11-member team began operations in March 2023, aiming to reclaim unlawfully held assets dating as far back as independence in 1966.

Their work includes surveying residential government houses and vacant or developed sites amid concerns over a disorganised state inventory.

Despite these efforts, some government vehicles remain neglected.

An insider revealed that the trucks were sent to a garage for repairs, but payment was not made. One truck broke down at Ha-Lebelonyane and was towed to Leemo Motor Mechanics owned by Molemo Ramohalali, while another vehicle followed later. A third truck is at Makhoakhoeng.

“They are going to end up being wasted there because no one is taking responsibility. Reasonably, those vehicles went there lawfully. The PS is supposed to take responsibility to ensure that those vehicles return because even the owner of the lease is complaining about the high storage costs,” the source said.

The source added that Mr Ramohalali dismantled and assessed the vehicles, providing the government with repair quotations. However, the incumbent Cabinet Principal Secretary (PS), Mabataung Khalane, reportedly refused to pay, claiming the vehicles were sent without proper orders.

The insider explained that, although funds were unavailable at the time to issue purchase orders, the trucks were sent lawfully, and the PS should take responsibility to ensure their return.

Mr Ramohalali told the Lesotho Times he could not proceed without a purchase order from the government.

“Yes, these vehicles are in my possession; they have been here for a long time now, I think from 2019. They came for repairs, but there was no commitment from the client, being the Cabinet department, to issue a purchase order for me to proceed. The government is the one responsible for paying for the vehicles so that they can take them into their custody. People responsible to process the purchase orders do not want to do their job.”

“We dismantled the engine, the gearbox, and prepared the quotations. If they choose to take them, it is fine, but they must pay for the diagnosis, dismantling and assembling. The other vehicle came from E-Car where they could not fix it. We could not proceed with the work because we were not given the order.”

Mr Ramohalali also raised concerns over storage fees.

“As you know, when a vehicle is staying in your yard, it has to pay rent. It would be a relief for me if they are taken from the yard, but they have to pay. Basically, I am not refusing with them. They disappeared and they don’t want to pay me. They have always promised to come back and pay way before Covid-19. I remember one person saying that they are trying to solve this matter, but the PS is saying he or she will not pay me. Well, I don’t have a problem if they decide to do that.”

When the Lesotho Times asked how much he expects to be paid for his labour and storage, Mr Ramohalali said he could not commit to providing a specific figure because he did not have certain documents at the time of the interview.

He added that DCEO once investigated the trucks as if he had stolen them.

“DCEO came here asking about the trucks as if I had captured them. I told them that I am being owed by the government. I explained to them, and even GASERTT came enquiring about them and I explained to them and they understood that the vehicles came here because they had to be repaired.

“So, DCEO believed that they came here because of corruption, or that someone wanted to capture them. However, after sitting down with them and investigating the matter, they came back to me and said my story checks out.

“It should be clear that I am not refusing to release the trucks. Those are public assets. I just want to be paid first.”

Repeated attempts to get a comment from PS Khalane were unsuccessful as she dropped the call after the reporter introduced himself and did not respond to messages.