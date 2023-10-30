Friday, November 3, 2023
Four assassins behind shooting of DMA CEO & young son

by Lesotho Times
Four assassins are believed to be behind last night’s murders of Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Chief Executive Officer, ‘Makhotso Mahosi and her 9 year old child.

Mahosi was a primary witness of parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigating reckless spending of Covid19 funds during the 2020 lockdown.

A witness privy to the situation, told the Lesotho Times on condition of anonymity this morning, that Ms Mahosi was with a colleague when the four assassins barged into her home, and that one of the assassins left with the colleague whose vehicle was parked outside and drove off. The remaining three began to shoot indiscriminately, killing Ms Mahosi and her child. The family’s domestic worker was also injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

