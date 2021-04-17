Former youth leader joins BNP leadership race

‘Marafaele Mohloboli

FORMER Basotho National Party (BNP) youth league president, ‘Machere Seutloali, has signaled her intention to contest the party’s leadership post.

The 36-year-old Ms Seutloali, who served as youth league president from March 2015 to October 2018, said she was “tying some loose ends” before submitting her letter of interest to contest the elections at the party’s June 2021 elective conference.

According to the party’s national executive committee (NEC), the incumbent Thesele ‘Maseribane’s tenure ends on 12 June 2021 and the elective conference to choose his successor will be held at Mazenod Centre from 11 to 13 June 2021.

It remains unclear whether or not Chief ‘Maseribane, who is finishing his second and final term, will stand for re-election. He is said to be seeking a constitutional amendment to enable him to stand for a third term. But according to party sources, his deputy, Machesetsa Mofomobe, is leading a party faction that is opposing any plans to amend the BNP constitution to allow Chief ‘Maseribane to stand again.

Mr Mofomobe, who is also deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, has already submitted his letter of interest to replace Chief Maseribane at the helm of the party.

Three other candidates, Lesojane Leuta, Advocate ‘Mota Nkuatsana and Professor Lehlohonolo Mosotho, have also thrown their hats into the ring for the BNP’s leadership post.

Despite the seemingly strong field featuring party stalwarts, Ms Seutloali fancies her chances.

“I am indeed running for the leadership of the BNP,” Ms Seutloali said in an interview with the Lesotho Times yesterday.

“I feel this is the right time to raise my hand in pursuit of leading our beloved party into the future.

“I’m emboldened by the multitudes of BNP members who have shown faith in my capabilities to lead this illustrious party. The BNP is a party of trailblazing achievements and it is only fitting that a female candidate is widely encouraged especially a person of my age.

“My name is synonymous with a litany of achievements as a youth activist. I am more than capable to run this party and subsequently restore the nationalist movement back to its former glory.

“I have a tangible constituency within and outside the party. I have real support from BNP purists and hardcore grassroots members, some of whom have been demotivated due to the perceived lack of leadership at the moment.

“I am that spark that will re-ignite nationalist passion. I have also got what it takes to sway the swing vote and the self-exiled constituency towards the BNP. Above everything, I advocate for a united and strong BNP as I believe that unity is strength,” Ms Seutloali said.