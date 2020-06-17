FNB Lesotho appoints first female CEO

Bereng Mpaki

FIRST National Bank of Lesotho (FNB Lesotho) has appointed its former treasurer, Delakazi Mokebe as the bank’s new chief executive officer.

The appointment is with effect from 8 June 2020. In a statement yesterday, FNB Lesotho’s marketing manager Lebo Setlalekgosi said Ms Mokebe becomes the first woman to lead a commercial bank in Lesotho.

Ms Mokebe replaces former CEO, the South African Bradwin Roper.

FNB Lesotho’s board chairperson, Ian Leyenar, described Ms Mokebe’s appointment as a milestone.

“This is a milestone decision which affirms our commitment to growing our own timber with respect to talent,” Mr Leyenar said.

“We have great confidence in the depth of talent and management experience in our business, which allowed the board to appoint from within the executive team,” he added.

Ms Mokebe is a seasoned banker with 16 years’ experience in the industry.

She joined FNB three years ago as treasurer and with the mandate of setting up the treasury function of the bank.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from the University of Witwatersrand University and a Master’s in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa (UNISA).