Fired PS seeks audience with PM 

Mohloai Mpesi

FIRED Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Pokello Mahlomola, is seeking an audience with Prime Minister Sam Matekane to understand the reasons behind his abrupt dismissal.

Mr Mahlomola received a letter terminating his employment contract yesterday from Government Secretary (GS), Teboho ‘Mokela.

The letter, however, did not specify the reasons for the dismissal. Instead, it cited Clause 9.1.6 of his employment contract, which empowers the Prime Minister to terminate the contract at any time with a three-month notice or equivalent salary payment.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times, Mr Mahlomola confirmed receipt of the termination letter but expressed frustration over the lack of explanation.

“It is true that I have been fired, but until now I do not know why I was fired because that information was not included in the termination letter,” Mr Mahlomola said.

“Even when the GS gave me the letter, she said she does not know what the reasons are. So, I have to stand up and find out the reasons because the letter does not address the grounds of dismissal.”

He also said he had never had any disputes or disagreements with either the Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Motlatsi Maqelepo, or Mr Matekane, who is his appointing authority.

“ I do not remember any disagreements or disputes between me, the Minister and my boss (Prime Minister).”

However, sources close to this publication revealed that Mr Mahlomola’s dismissal followed a fallout with Mr Maqelepo over the awarding of a multi-million maloti tender.

Sources further indicated that there had been significant disagreements around procurement processes and alleged political interference.

Mr Mahlomola, however, dismissed these claims, insisting that he had never obstructed any procurement procedures. He speculated that someone might have misled the Prime Minister, and regretted not being given a chance to state his side of the story.

“No, there is nothing like that. There is no procurement I was ordered to make and denied. I don’t know who might have gone to the Prime Minister and started telling lies about me.

“The unfortunate part is that the Prime Minister did not call me to tell me whether he had problems with me. Even the GS did not tell me what the problem was when she gave me the letter.

I do not know why I was fired. I am stranded. I tried to find out and until now I have not found anything. I will tell you the reasons once I have found answers.”

He also said no show-cause letter had been issued to him before the dismissal, suggesting that the termination was sudden and lacked formal procedure.

“A show-cause would show what the cause is. So, in this case it is a summary dismissal or termination of contract.”

Mr Mahlomola said he was now focused on uncovering the reason behind his dismissal.

“What I want to do right now is to find the reasons for my dismissal. At least I want to have the benefit of knowing why I have been dismissed.

“Everyone I have been asking said they are surprised because they do not know anything. Even the minister advised that I should book an appointment with the Prime Minister.

“At least if he (Matekane) can agree to see me, because he might have a change of heart, I will go and hear what went wrong.”

For her part, Ms ‘Mokela confirmed that the Prime Minister had invoked Clause 9.1.6 of the signed contract, which allows the employer to terminate the agreement before its expiry by giving the employee three months’ notice or salary in lieu thereof.

“The government made a decision to part with him, and the letter does not state the reasons for dismissal. It only stipulates that it is according to the clause of his contract with the government.

“I don’t have to state the reasons. So, the Prime Minister only invoked that clause,” Ms ‘Mokela said.