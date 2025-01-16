SUBSCRIBE
Facebook post lands Mofomobe in trouble 

Machesetsa Mofomobe

Moorosi Tsiane 

OUTSPOKEN Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, has been sued for M3 million for defamation over a Facebook post in which he alleged that  Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary (PS), Tankiso Phaphano, and the government are corrupt. 

In court papers filed at the High Court earlier this month, Mr Phapano stated that on 8 November 2024, Mr Mofomobe published a video where he (Phapano), accompanied by Mojapela Tlhabeli, was counting money during a business transaction with Mjuza Transport (PTY) Ltd. 

According to Mr Phapano, the video was captioned: “The current government is riddled with corruption, including its Ministers and PSs. We will expose everything that has been hidden. Pass my regards to Mr PS Energy.” 

Mr Phapano argued that the caption links his image and the money-counting activity to alleged corruption. The caption also refers to the Sam Matekane-led government’s corruption, involving ministers and principal secretaries. 

“The caption ties my picture and the counting of money to the alleged corruption. The respondent has not proven that the current government is corrupt. As a member of parliament and an opposition representative, he understands the procedures for addressing government corruption. Despite this, he chose to publish the defamatory content. The caption refers to me directly because it mentions exposing hidden corruption, with my image shown counting money in a private space,” Mr Phapano argues. 

He claims that Mr Mofomobe published the video fully aware of its defamatory nature. Consequently, Mr Phapano says he suffered damages amounting to M3 million, with Mr Mofomobe being liable. 

“I hold a public office in the current administration, and I should not be associated with corruption. The publication by the Respondent diminishes my reputation in the public eye. As a national election candidate in Mosalemane constituency, the defamatory content undermines public trust and could affect my chances in the 2027 elections. Internet publications have lasting impacts and can resurface at critical moments, Mr Phapano states. 

Mr Mofomobe is yet to file his responding papers.  

 

