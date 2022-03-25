Face of Lesotho winners speak

Senate Lerotholi

Modelling is hard work: Relebohile Buti

Modelling requires a lot of hard work, the recently crowned Face of Lesotho queen, Relebohile Buti, has said.

Relebohile said this in an interview with the Weekender this week. The interview was in the aftermath of her Face of Lesotho win last month.

She was crowned the queen at a glitzy ceremony at Avani Maseru on 26 February 2022.

She said she was determined to leave a mark on the local modelling scene and be remembered for her good charitable work.

However, she said she was also wary of the huge amount of work that she must do to make a name for herself.

Nevertheless, she is hopeful that she will bag corporate endorsements that will enable her to engage in different projects and work with various people from different backgrounds.

Despite winning the title, Relebohile said that the Face of Lesotho journey was challenging and she at one time felt like quitting. However, she is now cherishing her decision to hang on as the experience has helped her grow.

“Face of Lesotho is not just a pageant, it nurtures one to realise their value in the community and better other people’s lives primarily by sharing knowledge,” Relebohile said.

“A queen is someone who changes the environment around them instead of being changed by the environment. A queen is someone who is willing to move mountains for other people by helping them grow and this is what I am hoping to achieve.”

Itumeleng Jane

Itumeleng Jane, the first runner up, said she was pleased with her new title. She added that modelling taught her to endure no matter the circumstances.

“Face of Lesotho helped me identify strengths that I never knew I had. It helped me discover who I really am and what I want to achieve going forward,” Itumeleng said.

Itumeleng said it took her a lot of hard work and dedication to be named the second-best model in the Face of Lesotho pageant.

Now that she has scored an achievement, she wants to learn more about the trade.

“People are still not knowledgeable in terms of the essence of beauty pageants. I encountered several challenges while seeking financial help. This however, taught me to be resilient because at last, I got the assistance that I needed. Had I given up, I could not be where I am today.

Refiloe Mafi Kolobe

Refiloe Mafi Kolobe, the second runner-up said her journey built her character as she interacted with different people from whom she learnt a lot.

Refiloe said her new title would help her focus on assisting people with hearing impairments.